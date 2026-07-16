‘My Forever Twin’: Kim Kardashian Shares Heartbreaking Instagram Tribute to Late Grandmother MJ

“My forever twin.” That is how Kim Kardashian began a deeply emotional Instagram eulogy to her beloved grandmother, Mary Jo “MJ” Shannon. MJ passed away at the age of 91.

Sharing a series of nostalgic throwback photos that put their striking family resemblance on full display, the reality star and business mogul led the Kardashian-Jenner clan in mourning. The family mourned the loss of their foundational matriarch.

From working her very first job at MJ’s San Diego boutique to sharing late-night gossip sessions, Kim offered fans an intimate look at a bond that went far beyond the camera.

Get an inside look at the tribute that honors MJ’s legacy not just as a reality TV favorite. She is also honored as the ultimate blueprint for the family’s empire.

Inside the Striking Resemblance & Heartfelt Message to Grandma MJ

Kim Kardashian’s emotional Instagram post quickly went viral, largely due to the uncanny collection of throwback images she shared with her millions of followers. The photos spanned decades, showcasing a young, radiant MJ alongside an infant Kim. Furthermore, there were side-by-side portraits that left fans stunned by their near-identical facial features.

In her caption, Kim marveled at how much of her grandmother lives on through her own appearance. MJ seems to be the family’s ultimate style and beauty inspiration.

The SKIMS founder delighted fans by revealing that her grandmother was her ultimate confidante, writing, “My sweet Grandma MJ, my best friend, my gossip buddy, my forever twin…”

She also fondly noted how much she will miss their deep personal connection, writing, “You always believed in me, championed me, and were my safe place.”

Commenters and fans immediately flooded the post, agreeing that the physical resemblance is undeniable. This proved that MJ’s iconic genes truly laid the aesthetic foundation for the entire Kardashian generation.

The Original Entrepreneur: How MJ Built the Kardashian Blueprint

Long before Kim Kardashian built a multi-billion-dollar empire, she was learning the ropes of retail from the woman who started it all.

MJ opened her own children’s clothing boutique, Shannon & Co., in La Jolla, California, running it with a fierce work ethic that deeply inspired her granddaughters. In her tribute, Kim fondly recalled how MJ gave her her very first job at the shop. This opportunity sparked a lifelong passion for fashion and enterprise.

Kim credited her grandmother with teaching her how to connect with customers, manage inventory, and project confidence as a woman in business. The family’s famous entrepreneurial drive didn’t start with reality television. Instead, it began with MJ.

Keeping Up With MJ & Her Secret Finsta

While the tribute carried immense grief, Kim also made sure to celebrate her grandmother’s famously sharp wit and tech-savvy sense of humor. Kim hilariously exposed her grandmother’s secret social media habits. She joked about how MJ used an undercover profile to watch over the family.

“I know you are up in heaven, looking at all of our Instagram posts of you from your sneaky finsta account you would always use lol,” Kim shared, showing fans a completely different, lighthearted side of the beloved matriarch.