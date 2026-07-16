Just Weeks After Their Red Carpet Debut, ‘Below Deck’ Star Fraser Olender & Matt Rogers Split

“Below Deck” star Fraser Olender and comedian and podcast host Matt Rogers have officially ended their relationship.

According to People, a source close to the former couple shared that Olender and Rogers “mutually decided to part ways” and “remain friends.” The pair went public with their relationship in November 2025, though Rogers later revealed that they had actually been dating for three months before announcing their romance.

Fraser Olender & Matt Rogers Break Up After Going Public in November 2025

Getty Fraser Olender and Matt Rogers attend the 2026 Las Culturistas Culture Awards at The United Theater on Broadway on May 30, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

Fans are saddened to learn that beloved “Below Deck” star Fraser Olender and actor Matt Rogers have gone their separate ways.

According to People, the former couple confirmed their romance in November 2025, when both stars attended BravoCon. As Olender shared photos on Instagram, attending the event, he explained why he couldn’t make it on the third day after suffering a major health scare.

As he opened up about his scare, he also made sure to mention the “very special human” who “stayed with me until 5am whilst I laid there useless, attached to multiple machines and pumped with meds – sooo grateful for him, the nurses and the docs!”

In his carousel, Olender shared photos of himself hanging out with Rogers during the event.

In the comment section, Rogers shared, “Healthy like an ox, unbreakable, hot, etc,”

In April 2026, Rogers shared on his “Las Culturistas” podcast that he and Olender were taking time apart after a whirlwind romance, stating that they were taking a “little bit of space just because of how intense everything had gotten, personal things.”

However, they were spotted together again just a few days later.

Olender & Rogers First Met Through Social Media

While appearing on Tommy DiDario‘s “I’ve Never Said This Before” podcast in November, Rogers shared that he and Olender had been quietly dating for three months before making their relationship public.

At the time, Rogers called Olender “wonderful” and was having a “really, really great time” with the Bravo star, adding that he wasn’t purposely hiding their romance. “We had been everywhere together for about three months before it went to the internet and no one cared. I’m sure no one will care in seconds or if they don’t care already, that’s 100 percent great.”

The “Las Culturistas” podcast host also shared that the two first began speaking on Instagram.

“Before you engage with people, you, obviously, see who they are. We did start talking on Instagram,” he said, adding, “It happened there and then you can judge someone by their Instagram presence when you see someone is also a public figure or on a reality show.”

He continued, “But then when you meet a person and they’re lovely, it doesn’t matter what they do. It just becomes a thing. It’s kind of nice sometimes to look for things you have in common and I think we have in common stuff that’s related to being people that are potentially perceived or followed.”

The Former Couple Recently Made Their Red Carpet Debut

Olender and Rogers began dating late last year, but it wasn’t until the end of May that the former couple made their red carpet debut.

Both men wore black suits as they attended the Las Culturistas Awards on May 30 (however, it officially aired on June 17), with Rogers hosting the event alongside Bowen Yang. As they posed for photos on the red carpet, they held each other close and shared a sweet kiss.

On the BravoTV Instagram account, the former couple received love and support from several Bravo stars. “👏👏👏👏👏,” Andy Cohen wrote. “Loveeeeee 🤌💖💖💖 hottest bravo couple by far,” “Below Deck” star Hannah Ferrier shared. “Slayyyyyyyyyyyed 🔥🔥🔥🔥,” “The Valley” star Zack Wickham said.