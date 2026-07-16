Jennifer Pedranti’s 5 Kids: Everything to Know About the “RHOC” Star’s Children

Jennifer Pedranti may share much of her life on “The Real Housewives of Orange County,” but her biggest role happens away from the cameras. Specifically, her biggest role is as a mom of five.

The Bravo star shares sons Harrison, Dawson, Greyson and Dominic, along with daughter Everleigh, with her ex-husband, William “Will” Pedranti. While viewers have watched parts of their family life play out on “RHOC,” Jennifer has also shared updates about her children through Bravo. In addition, she has used social media to share these updates over the years.

Jennifer and Will married in 2002 before separating about two decades later. Although their marriage ended, they have continued raising their children together. They have also navigated an unconventional co-parenting arrangement at different points following their split.

Harrison and Dawson Have Started Their Own Paths

Jennifer’s two oldest sons have both entered adulthood while pursuing different goals.

According to Bravo, Harrison studied mechanical engineering at the University of Southern California. Meanwhile, Dawson entered Marine Corps boot camp after graduating from high school.

Jennifer has occasionally shared milestones involving both sons as they built lives outside the family home.

Greyson Recently Celebrated His 16th Birthday

Greyson reached a major milestone when he turned 16.

In 2025, Jennifer and fiancé Ryan Boyajian surprised him with a BMW for his birthday. Jennifer shared the moment on Instagram, telling her son, “We are so proud of you. Grey you DESERVE it.”

Ryan also congratulated Greyson during the surprise, calling the new vehicle well earned.

Everleigh and Dominic Continue Reaching New Milestones

Jennifer has also celebrated several milestones involving her two youngest children.

Everleigh recently began high school, a transition Jennifer documented on social media. She also acknowledged her daughter’s excitement and nerves about starting a new chapter.

Dominic also reached an important milestone by beginning middle school.

Jennifer and Will began fostering Dominic when he was an infant before officially adopting him. Jennifer has often spoken about how important Dominic is to their family. In addition, she has shared his accomplishments alongside those of her other children through Bravo and Instagram.

Jennifer Has Been Open About Co-Parenting and Blending Families

Since joining “The Real Housewives of Orange County” in Season 17, Jennifer has spoken candidly about balancing motherhood, co-parenting and her relationship with Ryan Boyajian.

During her first season on the Bravo series, Jennifer revealed that she and Will temporarily shared the family home while coordinating parenting responsibilities. She called the arrangement unusual but said it was the best solution for their children at the time.

She has also acknowledged that blending families has come with challenges.

Ryan is the father of two adult children from a previous relationship, and Jennifer has said combining households required patience. Everyone also had to adjust to different parenting styles.

Despite those challenges, Jennifer continues to celebrate her children’s milestones both on and off camera. As a result, family is one of the central parts of her story on “The Real Housewives of Orange County.”

Anna Webber/Getty Images for Amazon Freevee LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 06: (L-R) Jennifer Pedranti and Ryan Boyajian attend Amazon Freevee’s “Hollywood Houselift With Jeff Lewis” Season Two Premiere at Sunset Tower Hotel on December 06, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Anna Webber/Getty Images for Amazon Freevee)