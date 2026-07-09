‘Real Housewives’ Star Speaks Out After Son’s Role in Serious California Brush Fire

A brush fire broke out in the hills of Ladera Ranch, California, on Tuesday, July 7, with Reuters reporting that it grew to about 5 acres before the quick action of the Orange County Fire Authority was able to get it under control.

Thankfully, the fire did not cause any harm to property or people around the area, but fans are now learning that a son of a “Real Housewives” star is believed to be behind the incident.

On Thursday, July 9, the same day as the premiere of season 20 of “The Real Housewives of Orange County,” star Jennifer Pedranti shared a message on Instagram Stories stating that one of her sons was involved in starting the brush fire. Incidents like these could have become much worse if it weren’t for the rapid response from firefighters.

RHOC Star Jennifer Pedranti Shares Son Was ‘Involved’ in Ladera Ranch Brush Fire

RHOC star Jennifer Pedranti confirmed that one of her sons and several other kids were “involved” in the Ladera Ranch brush fire, which was thankfully brought under control.

In a lengthy statement on Instagram Stories (via TMZ), Pedranti shared, “I would like to clear up the rumblings of my son having involvement in the Ladera Ranch fire. He and others were involved.”

“My ex husband and myself take this very serious. This behavior is unacceptable and we are deeply sorry to our community. This is a tough learning moment for our son and our family,” she continued.

Pedranti went on to add that she was “thankful” no homes or individuals were hurt by the blaze and shared that the police and fire departments “gave these boys a lesson they will never forget.”

The reality star also shared that her son and others were not arrested “but consequences for actions are being put into place,” stating that he will take part in “a fire safety course to make sure a mistake like this never happens again.” She ended her statement with: “There are consequences within our family and we will make sure our son learns from this accident.”

Pedranti shares five children with her ex-husband, Will Pedranti, but did not disclose which of her kids was involved.

Pedranti Returns for RHOC’s Landmark Season

Since making her debut on RHOC season 17, Pedranti has found herself at the center of several feuds, most notably with her former friend, Tamra Judge, who repeatedly brought up her fiancé Ryan Boyajian’s legal issues. Fans also can’t forget when Judge believed that Pedranti intentionally changed her appearance to look like her and shared a “fatty photo” of Pedranti in season 19.

Despite the drama, Pedranti has largely been viewed by fans as a peacemaker rather than someone who stirs up the drama.

In the season 20 trailer, Pedranti seems to be getting along with most of her castmates as they vacation in Las Vegas and Tokyo, but a feud between her and Heather Dubrow intensifies when Pedranti learns from Emily Simpson that Dubrow said that she was “obsessed with her.”

The clip also shows Pedranti breaking down in tears when her son informs her that people are “being mean” to him.

The new season of “The Real Housewives of Orange County” premieres on Thursday, July 9, on Bravo.