Julianne Nicholson To Reprise Role From ‘Mare Of Easttown’ In ‘Task’ Season 2 Crossover

In the latest news from HBO, Julianne Nicholson joins Mark Ruffalo to reprise her role of Lori Ross from “Mare of Easttown” in a crossover with season 2 of “Task.” So far, it is unclear how Nicholson’s Emmy-Winning role will blend with Ruffalo’s story in “Task.” However, she will continue as Lori, the mother of three children living in Easttown in the HBO detective drama.

While, up until now, the HBO show “Task” had no direct connection to “Mare of Easttown,” both shows come from creator and showrunner Brad Ingelsby. Moreover, both series are set in the working-class suburbs of Philadelphia.

At this stage, details of how Nicholson’s character will blend into the storyline of “Task” season 2 are vague. However, a season 2 logline reads, “Tom Brandis (Mark Ruffalo) takes the helm of a new task force, but the deeper the operation runs, the harder it is to tell who’s the target.”

Julianne Nicholson crossover with ‘Task’ season 2

According to Deadline, besides Mark Ruffalo, Nicholson will be joining other, earlier announced new cast members for season 2. These are named as Aminah Nieves, Adam Nagaitis, Mahershala Ali, Harry Melling, and Edgar Ramirez.

The cast of “Task” season 1 features Tom Pelphrey, Thuso Mbedu, Emilia Jones, Raul Castillo, Jamie McShane, Fabien Frankel, Sam Keeley, Alison Oliver, Martha Plimpton and Silvia Dionicio. The first season ran for seven episodes, premiering on September 7, 2025 and attracted positive reviews from critics.

The first season of the HBO detective drama received six nominations at the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards, including acting nominations for Ruffalo and Pelphrey. Due to its popularity, the series was renewed for a second season in November 2025.

Season 2 of Task is currently in pre-production and sees Tom Brandis (Ruffalo) take over a new task force. However, the deeper the operation goes, the more difficult it gets to tell who is the actual target.

HBO Series ‘Mare Of Easttown’ Crossover With ‘Task’

Mark Ruffalo (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for HBO)

“Mare of Easttown” premiered on HBO in 2021 and stars Kate Winslet as Marianne “Mare” Sheehan. Winslet’s character is a police detective investigating the murder of a teenage mother, while her own life falls apart. In the series, Nicholson plays Lori, Mare’s best friend, whose son gets mixed up in the murder investigation.

Winslet and Ingelsby had previously teased season 2 of “Mare of Easttown,” to run as a miniseries. Fast forward to 2024, and Francesca Orsi of HBO drama spoke of “early discussions” on continuing the drama. Winslet spoke of season 2 earlier this year, saying, “I think we probably will do it.” She went so far as to suggest it would be filmed in 2027.

Whether that second season will reprise its story is currently unknown, and it is also unclear if Winslet will also join Nicholson in “Task.”

Julianne Nicholson – Two-Time Emmy Winner

Getty Julianne Nicholson (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images)

As a two-time Emmy-winning actress, Nicholson brings impressive experience to the HBO drama. Her second award comes from a guest-starring role as Dance Mom in the HBO comedy, “Hacks.” She has more recently starred in “Paradise” as tech billionaire Sinatra, and also enjoyed a role as Kate in “Dope Girls” on the BBC.

Julianne’s other acting credits include roles in “The Outsider,” “Boardwalk Empire,” “Winning Time: Rise of the Laker Dynasty,” and Brad Pitt’s upcoming movie, “The Riders.”