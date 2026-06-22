Mark Ruffalo’s Son Is All Grown Up and Shares an ‘Uncanny Resemblance’ With His Famous Dad

There’s no denying the fact that along with being a talented actor, Mark Ruffalo boasts a charming camera-worthy look. The same can be said of the Marvel star’s now grown-up son, Keen, thanks to the fact that he happens to look quite a bit like his famous father.

If you weren’t aware, Mark “is more than just the strongest Avenger — he is also the proud father of three kids,” according to People. “The Hulk actor and his wife of more than 20 years, Sunrise Coigney, had their first child, son Keen, in 2001. They later welcomed two daughters: Bella in 2005 and Odette in 2007.”

In fact, Keen was born in June 2001, which is why his dad has just shared a special birthday message for his son.

Fans Can’t Get Over How Much Mark and Keen Look Alike

“Happy Birthday, Keeno,” Mark wrote in the caption of an Instagram post that he shared on Friday, June 19. “You had a big year. I’m proud of you. [Keep] working hard.”

The actor also included a few photos of his son, both as a child and more recently as an adult. Although Keen certainly has his own look, there’s also no doubt that he takes after his dad.

In fact, in response to the post, one fan left a comment, writing, “He looks sooo much like you!!!”

A second person popped in a message, saying, “The apple didn’t fall far from the tree!”

“He stole your entire face. 😂,” someone else noted.

“He looks A LOT like you by now. 🥹 Happy Birthday!🥳,” came from another social media follower.

“Oh, he’s a absolutely your dna. Lol,” one fan couldn’t resist adding.

Someone else pointed out, “Look just like you! Handsome dude! ❤️”

Yet another person said, “You really said copy and paste. Happy birthday!”

…And the comments to that effect just kept coming.

In fact, in June 2024, Today noted the duo’s “uncanny resemblance,” adding that “there’s no denying that the ’13 Going on 30′ actor has strong genes. Both he and Keen have a thick head of curly hair and big brown eyes that seem to ooze kindness.”

Keen Has Popped Up in Mark’s Movies and Shows

Although you might not have realized it, you might have already spotted Keen onscreen. Indeed, he has opened up his Instagram account after previously keeping it private, and his bio reads: “I’m Actor.”

Where can you see his work? Well, People notes that “he has dipped his toe in the acting world, making cameos in two of his dad’s projects, Begin Again in 2013 and Thor: Ragnarok.”

More recently, he appeared on “Hal & Harper,” which features Mark along with Cooper Raiff, Lili Reinhart and Betty Gilpin, as well as “Task,” a series starring his dad as a former priest and FBI agent.

You can also see Keen in 2025’s “Nimrods,” a Green Day-related film with Mckenna Grace, Mason Thames and Jenna Fischer.

Beyond that, Keen was seen not too long ago when he attended the 2027 Dior Cruise Show in Los Angeles on May 13, 2026.

He shared a post about the experience on Instagram, writing, “Cool show thanks for having me and dressing me in that lovely outfit Dior team. Amazing work from Irish excellence big Jdubs Anderson.”