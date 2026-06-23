Zendaya Says ‘Hi’ From Rome on ‘Spider-Man’ Press Tour Wearing Familiar Colors

Superstar actress and singer Zendaya is currently in Rome on the press tour for the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movie “Spider-Man: Brand New Day.”

She will reprise her role as Michelle “MJ” Jones-Watson in the movie, which hits theaters around the world on Friday, July 31.

The sequel to 2021’s “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” IMDb describes the movie’s plot as follows: “A forgotten Peter Parker lives alone as a full-time Spider-Man until mounting pressure triggers a dangerous change and a powerful new enemy emerges.”

The European leg of the movie’s press tour has already taken Zendaya and the rest of the cast to cities like Amsterdam in the Netherlands (see this article’s featured image), Berlin in Germany (see the picture further down this article), and Madrid in Spain.

Now that it’s in Rome, Zendaya has taken to social media to say hello to her fans from the Italian capital — and she’s wearing colors Spider-Man fans will be all too familiar with.

Zendaya Is Wearing Spider-Man Colors in Rome

When in Rome… Zendaya wears the red and blue of Spider-Man.

The star shared a carousel of five photographs from a photocall in the Italian capital with her 174 million followers on her Instagram account.

She captioned the post, “Just jumping on to saying hi from our stop in Rome♥️” and tagged the offical “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” Instagram account.

In the first four photographs, she looks stunning posing on a balcony overlooking the ancient city while wearing a vintage, sparkling, red and blue Swarovski crystal Gianni Versace set from the designer’s Fall/Winter 1997 collection.

The final photograph is a close-up (with Zendaya still wearing the dress) of her and Tom Holland, with Holland giving her a loving kiss on the head.

Naturally, Zendaya’s followers flocked to the post’s comments section to have their say on the photographs.

Zendaya’s Followers Loved Her Photos From Rome

Getty Tom Holland Zendaya in Berlin.

The comments section of Zendaya’s post is teeming with lovely messages from her fans and followers — with particular love for the final photograph of her and Tom Holland.

One of her besotted followers wrote, “THE LAST SLIDE I LOVE YPU BOTH SM 😭😭😭.”

Another follower commented, “THE LAST PIC!!!!”

Someone else said, “THE LAST SLIDE. ARGGGHHH😍😍.”

Finally, one individual wrote, “Love the last pic 🫶.. ❤️❤️.”

However, it wasn’t only that last image that people commented on. Many fans simply wanted to tell Zendaya how great she looked and how much they love her.

One fan said, “Extremely beautiful👏♥️🥰🌹 Te amo♥️ @zendaya.”

Another one wrote, “Gorgeous Zendaya🔥❤️.”

An additional follower commented, “MOTHER WE MISSED YOU SO MUCH 🥹.”

Someone else noted, “my spidey queen 🕸️.”

One particularly complimentary fan said, “YOU GODDESSS ❤️❤️.”

Finally, one follower predicted, “About be the fastest million like post ever.”

At the time of writing, the post has a whopping 3.2 million likes.

With “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” still over a month away cast going hard on the promotion (see Zendaya touting tickets above), the film is almost guaranteed to be a huge success.

As well as Zendaya and Tom Holland, it stars Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo. “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” director Destin Daniel Cretton is helming it.

We can’t wait to watch the next Spider-Man movie. Make sure you check it out when it hits theaters next month.