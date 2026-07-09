Why Jennifer Garner Cast Timothy Olyphant in ‘The Five Star Weekend’

To know someone is to love them. It’s also a bonus if you work with them. It might make the job easier. Such is the case for Jennifer Garner and Timothy Olyphant. Their friendship goes way back to working together in the industry. They got to work on another project when the Peacock series, “The Five Star Weekend,” debuted on Thursday.

“He and I first worked together on an indie in New York City in the ‘90s,” Garner told People.

A Decades-Long Friendship for Jennifer Garner and Timothy Olyphant

Perhaps their most memorable performance was in “Catch and Release,” which came out in 2006. Because of their history, Garner says they have trust there. The new series working with Olyphant “was easy,” she said.

Getty HOLLYWOOD – JANUARY 22: (VARIETY OUT) (L-R) Actors Jennifer Garner and Timothy Olyphant attend the premiere of Sony Picture’s “Catch And Release” at the Egyptian Theatre on January 22, 2007 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Stephen Shugerman/Getty Images)

The reviews for the romantic comedy back in 2007, were rather mixed, but one thing’s for certain. It had a really interesting cast.

In addition to Garner and Olyphant, the credited cast consisted of Kevin Smith, Juliette Lewis, Fiona Shaw and Sam Jaeger.

Getty HOLLYWOOD – JANUARY 22: (VARIETY OUT) (L-R) Actors Timothy Olyphant, Kevin Smith, director Susannah Grant, Juliette Lewis, Jennifer Garner and Sam Jaeger attend the premiere of Sony Picture’s “Catch And Release” at the Egyptian Theatre on January 22, 2007 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Stephen Shugerman/Getty Images)

That theme remains with “The Five Star Weekend.”

The New Project, ‘The Five Star Weekend’

The eight-episode series is set on Nantucket, where Hollis Shaw (Garner), a famous cook and best-selling author, tries to move on from her husband’s unexpected death. Her group of friends (Regina Hall,

Chloë Sevigny, D’Arcy Carden and Gemma Chan) from various stages of her life join her.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JULY 08: (L-R) D’Arcy Carden, Jennifer Garner, Gemma Chan and Chloë Sevigny attend the Los Angeles photo call for Peacock’s ‘The Five Star Weekend’ at Billy Wilder Theater at The Hammer Museum on July 08, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/WireImage)

“Over the course of four days, many secrets are exposed in Hollis’ picturesque beach vacation home,” PeacockTV says.

Olyphant and Garner play romantic interest in the series.

“With Tim, there was that trust there,” Garner added. “I love his wife. I’ve known her forever.”

Alex Knief has been married to Olyphant since 1991. They met at the University of Southern California. The two have three children together: Grace (27), Henry (25), and Vivian (23).

As for Garner and Olyphant’s new project, the executive producer is pretty happy with her casting choice. After all, that EP was Garner herself.

“Jen, in particular, with her two men, Matthew and Jack, was really interested in working with some lovely guys that she had worked with before, that she had a connection with, so that’s how Josh and Tim came about,” show-runner Bekah Brunstetter told People. “We were so lucky to get both of them.”