Heather El Moussa Reveals How 1 Moment While Filming ‘The Flip Off’ Changed Everything

Heather Rae El Moussa and Christina Haack have become the unlikeliest of best friends.

Many fans consider them “basically twins.”

While HGTV star Tarek El Moussa’s wife and ex-wife have formed a lifelong bond, there was one moment that changed everything for their relationship.

Heather and Christina

The “Selling Sunset” star opened up about the moment she realized she and Christina could be more than just co-parents.

“Tarek always said, like, ‘I know you guys would be really good friends.’ Because obviously he knows both of us really well— different seasons of his life, but he knows our personalities really well,” Heather responded to a fan during an Instagram Story Q&A on Wednesday, June 8. “We’re good co-parents, really good co-parents, but we didn’t know each other on that deeper girl level. Like that friendship level.”

She continued, “The first time we filmed together for the ‘Flip Off’, [Christina] texted me after, and she was like, ‘You’re really fun to film with. That was really easy.'”

Heather went on to gush about the “nice compliment,” understanding that “not everyone is easy to film with.”

“It’s true not everyone is good on camera. And not everyone is fun to film with,” she added. “Hearing that, because we both had our own successful TV shows separately, and now we’re building a successful TV show together. That was kind of the moment we were like, ‘OK, we like each other. That was fun.'”

The two have largely been inseparable ever since.

Christina’s Birthday

The dynamic duo never pass up an opportunity to praise the other, and birthdays are no exception.

“Happy birthday [Christina Haack]! Some of the iconic moments we’ve shared these last few years,” Heather shared via Instagram on Thursday, July 9, alongside a photo dump of their memories. “What a gift it is to watch our co-parenting turn into real friendship, cheering each other on in every chapter, every venture, every win! Cheers to many more celebrations.”

The mother of three — who shares two children, Taylor and Brayden, with Tarek — responded in the comments.

“Awww love you, our friendship, co-parenting together and working together. Cheers to another year of bigger and better things to come,” Christina wrote.

In addition to Taylor and Brayden, Heather and Tarek share son Tristan, while Christina shares son Hudson with ex-husband Ant Anstead.

“Nothing weird about it to us, it’s just family,” Heather captioned an Instagram video in March as she and Christina took the youngest boys to LegoLand.

“These boys don’t even know they’re supposed to find this weird,” she wrote over the clip.

Christina commented that they had the “Best day! ❤️”

Fans were quick to flood the women’s post with praise for their partnership.

“They’re like brothers. And you’re like sisters. It’s so amazing ❤️” one follower wrote.

“That’s what makes everything about this extra beautiful and so special! 💞” another added.

A third voiced, “I truly admire both of you that you put everything aside and love each other and raise all your kids together. Cohesively you guys are raising amazing little humans you are everyone’s inspiration to be this way. Life is too short to hate each other just because things didn’t work out.”

Tarek, Heather and Christina are currently filming season 2 of their HGTV competition series, “The Flip Off.”