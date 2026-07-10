Family Updates on Favorite ’90 Day Fiancé’ Cast Members — Photos

The lives of those cast in the “90 Day Fiancé” franchise give us glimpses into their lives. The good, the bad and the ugly. When it comes to the behind-the-scenes footage we get, “90 Day Diaries” does a pretty good job keeping up with the latest. We see some of these couples fall in love and create a family of their own.

Here’s the latest roundup of some of the “90 Day Fiancé” family updates.

Love is in the Air, and the Latest

Kalani Faagata

During Kalani’s season, we watched her relationship journey with Asuela Pulaa. While the two didn’t make it to the finish line, they did have two children, Oliver and Kennedy. She has a daughter, Masina, with her current boyfriend, who somewhat made an appearance on the show, Dallas Nuez.

Emily Bieberly

Emily Bieberly and her husband, Kobe, recently announced the birth of their fourth child. A boy named Rocky. Koban, Scarlett, and Atem now have a baby brother.

Emily and Kobe have been together for around nine years. They officially got married in 2022.

They met in Xi’an, China, when Emily was teaching English. Kobe, from Cameroon, met Emily while out at a nightclub. She expected something more casual, but fast forward two months, and they were engaged.

When you know, you know.

Melanie Bowers and Devar Walters

This might be the cutest couple to come out of the franchise.

Devar Walters and Melanie Bowers met while she was vacationing in Jamaica during Season 3 in 2015 and are still going strong. The couple had one daughter, Avah, in 2017 and Devar stepped into the role of a stepfather to Hunter, Melanie’s son from a previous relationship.

What Have the 90-day Castmates Been up to?

Annie Suwan and David Toborowsky

Despite a 24-year age gap, Annie Suwan and David Toborowsky managed to get through a lot. Annie, originally from Thailand, had to navigate getting through her husband’s adult children’s disapproval of the relationship. There were also financial troubles. The couple got married in 2017, and they’ve built successful careers together and really just look so cute together.

In March 2025, after a long IVF journey, the couple had a daughter, Minthirarat.

Kenny Niedermeier and Armando Rubio

Kenny Niedermeier and Armando Rubio also had a lengthy journey. Both in time and geography. The two were friends for years, but after a bit of talking, they realized their chemistry couldn’t be ignored.

Kenny moved to Mexico to be with Armando, where they got married in 2021. They both raise Armando’s daughter, Hannah. On the latest episodes of “90 Day Diaries,” we watch as Armando struggles to get approved for a green card. As of June, it doesn’t appear that it has been resolved yet, but the couple is very happy.

Tiffany Franco

Tiffany Franco started her 90 Day journey in 2020 when she married Ronald Smith. It ultimately ended in divorce, but her journey to love didn’t end there. She appeared on “90 Day: Hunt for Love,” where she went on dates and created relationships, but did end up single. She did date another Ronnie on the show, but it’s unclear about her latest relationship status.

She does have two children. Daniel (16) and Carley Rose (7).