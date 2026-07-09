Rob Gronkowski Hilariously Dishes About Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s ‘Top Notch’ Wedding

Numerous celebrities were in attendance for the July 3 wedding of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, and many of them have come forward to share their impressions.

The latest celeb to dish about the Madison Square Garden event is former NLF great Rob Gronkowski, who confirmed that he was indeed among the invited guests.

Gronk Spills All the Tea

Gronk spilled the tea in the latest episode of “The Other Football,” the soccer-themed TUBI podcast he co-hosts with Jameis Winston.

In the episode, Winston revealed that Gronk was one of the invited guests, which he confirmed by declaring the event to be “top notch.”

A Bit of Pre-Wedding Soccer

According to Gronk, making it to Madison Square Garden was an ordeal unto itself, with the heavy traffic surrounding the Big Apple venue becoming a legit nightmare.

“It was the most amount of black cars I’ve ever seen going into MSG. It was five blocks of black cars in a row,” he recalled.

However, the newly minted soccer fan decided to make the most of it by watching the World Cup match between Argentina and Cape Verde while he waited for his car to make it to MSG.

“I’m like, ‘Heck no, I ain’t just sitting her doing nothing. Let’s put that game on the screen,” he quipped. “That got me prepared for the wedding, because that’s one of the best games you could have possibly watched.”

Added Gronk: “[The Argentina] game got you out of your seat, it got you excited, and same with this wedding, man.”

Gronk Salutes the Bride and Groom

Once he made it inside, he was met with a truly magical event that couldn’t help but impress him.

“It was top notch,” he said of the wedding, which was estimated to have cost up to $50 million to pull off.

“Hats off to Taylor and Trav” he added.

According to Gronk, a fantastic time was had by all, especially when it came to hitting the dance floor and getting jiggy with it.

“And the dance floor, that’s the one thing, it was poppin,'” he added.

Gronk Finds Weddings Can Be Awkward

Gronk attended the wedding with his longtime girlfriend Camille Kostek as his plus one.

As he observed, appearing at a wedding with one’s partner leads others to ask the always-awkward question of when they’ll be following in the footsteps of the bride and groom and heading down the altar themselves.

“[Weddings] encourage everyone to ask when you’re popping the question right in front of your significant other,” he mused. “So it’s a lot of encouragement, it’s no doubt about it.”

Travis Kelce and Rob Gronkowski Are Good Friends

It shouldn’t be surprising that Gronk made the guest list for the wedding. In fact, he and Kelce have been pals for years.

Given their friendship, however, Gronk still felt it necessary to play coy when asked if he was invited to the weddding.

“Oh, my gosh, my lips are sealed,” Gronkowski told Page Six ahead of the event. “I may or may not be invited to the wedding.”