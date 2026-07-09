Savannah James addresses public reaction to LeBron James Lakers exit

LeBron James announced that he would be leaving the Los Angeles Lakers on June 30th. Since then, critics have been sounding off about the decision. James’ wife, Savannah, has recently spoken about the backlash on her podcast. She talked about how negative social media can be, and how people have “made careers” out of talking about him.

On her podcast, Everybody’s Crazy, James discussed her views on social media with her co-host April McDaniel. The two were listening a voicemail from a fan named Daniel, who admitted he loves the attention he receives on social media. He wanted advice on how to stop posting on social media. As James and McDaniel discuss their own social media addictions and the benefits of a break, they also discuss social media in the context of LeBron.

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McDaniel starts off by saying, “I feel like that’s the hard part with LeBron. And just like being such an icon and just like how negative people be. I’m like, can y’all get a life?” She continues, saying that LeBron has been more vocal in the media than she has ever seen him, and James agrees.

James then says, “But people have definitely made careers out of talking about him.”

“Yeah, for sure. I mean, I don’t know if—”

“Like to be a… what’s it called? To be a subjective opinion of what people think is the best thing, but to be on the other side of it is like ‘no, it’s not.’ They make careers out of that.”

“Yeah. But like, to me, there is no best. Everybody has their own version of a best,” McDaniel said. She’s potentially referring to the criticism of LeBron, citing that leaving the Lakers isn’t the best choice.

“Of course, but that’s within this lane and what we’re talking about there. There is a very… linear…”

McDaniel says, “There’s so many basketball players, though.”

To which James shrugs and says, “Yeah, but it ain’t too many like that.”

The podcast hosts leave the conversation there and move on to another topic. The Jameses rarely comment on backlash or controversy in their family, which would explain why the conversation began and ended abruptly.

LeBron James has not personally addressed the backlash for leaving the Lakers.

LeBron James’ Exit From The Lakers

On June 30th, it was announced that LeBron would be leaving the Lakers after eight years. As of right now, he hasn’t signed with any other team, making him a free agent. The co-owner of the Lakers, Jeanie Buss, made a statement: “LeBron James is one of the greatest athletes in history. We will always be thankful for his eight years with the Lakers, including the title he led us to in 2020 under the toughest imaginable circumstances and the countless records he broke in purple and gold. We wish him all the best in the future, both on the court and off. He will always be a cherished part of the Lakers family.”

After his official announcement, LeBron took to X to address the split and thank the fans.

No, THANK YOU! Truly a honor to wear the 💜💛 while trying to continuing the greatness & legacies that came before me! Hope I made a few proud during my stint. 🙏🏾🫡👑 https://t.co/RmQ6uvvgv0— LeBron James (@KingJames) June 30, 2026

Recently, Stephen Curry commented on rumors that LeBron will sign with the Golden State Warriors.

“I’m sure we would obviously love to play together. Hopefully it happens. But he’s deserved the opportunity and the right to take his time with the decision.”