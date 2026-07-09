Leonardo DiCaprio Enjoys Romantic NYC Bike Ride With Girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti

Leonardo DiCaprio and girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti are giving fans a rare glimpse into their relationship.

The Oscar-winning actor and the Italian supermodel were spotted enjoying a relaxed bike ride together through New York City this week, marking one of their few public outings since they began dating nearly two years ago.

All About the Low-Key Outing

The couple appeared comfortable as they pedaled side by side through the city, taking advantage of the warm weather while keeping their outing low-key, according to Just Jared.

DiCaprio, 51, opted for a casual look, wearing dark brown shorts with a plain white T-shirt.

The “Inception” star also wore sunglasses and a printed baseball cap, while a face mask rested beneath his chin as the pair made their way through the city.

Ceretti embraced a summery style in a bright red tank top paired with blue jeans. She completed the look by draping a white sweater over her shoulders and accessorizing with sunglasses and a gold-chain necklace.

The couple appeared relaxed throughout the outing, riding alongside one another and enjoying the afternoon together.

Although DiCaprio is one of Hollywood’s most recognizable stars, he and Ceretti have largely kept their romance out of the public eye.

The Couple Keep Their Relationship Private

The pair were first linked in August 2023 after being spotted together on multiple occasions in Europe. Since then, they have continued to make occasional appearances together while generally maintaining a private relationship.

Most recently, the couple was also seen attending events surrounding the FIFA World Cup, though they have rarely spoken publicly about their romance.

Despite their preference for privacy, sources close to the couple have previously shared insight into their relationship.

In April 2024, a source told PEOPLE that the two were enjoying spending time together and had recently gone out with friends at one of DiCaprio’s favorite restaurants, Giorgio Baldi, in Santa Monica.

“The restaurant has been Leo’s favorite for years and he’s enjoyed date nights with Vittoria several times,” the insider said. “She’s, of course, Italian, so she takes care of ordering all the favorites.”

The source also described Ceretti as someone who has made a strong impression on the actor.

“She is very cute, sweet and charming. Leo seems to really like her,” the insider shared.

According to the source, the pair appeared affectionate throughout the evening.

“They sat next to each other and he had his arm around her. They dined for hours and all had a great time.”

Ceretti is an accomplished model who has appeared on the covers of numerous international fashion magazines and walked for many of the world’s leading luxury brands.

Before her relationship with DiCaprio, she was married to Italian DJ Matteo Milleri. The former couple divorced in 2023.

Meanwhile, DiCaprio has remained busy professionally, continuing his decades-long career following acclaimed performances in films including “Titanic,” “The Wolf of Wall Street,” “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood” and “Killers of the Flower Moon.”

While neither DiCaprio nor Ceretti has publicly commented on their relationship, their latest New York City outing suggests they continue to enjoy spending quiet time together away from the spotlight.