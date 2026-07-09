Kelly Osbourne Shares a Rare Tribute to Bonnie Tyler With a Nostalgic Throwback Video

When it comes to iconic rock anthems, few voices have left a mark on music history quite like the late Bonnie Tyler. So, when Kelly Osbourne took to social media to share a rare, deeply personal tribute to the legendary Welsh singer, fans were instantly transported back in time.

Anchored by a nostalgic throwback video posted to Instagram, Osbourne’s heartwarming nod to the icon didn’t just celebrate Tyler’s timeless legacy; it reminded everyone of a powerful bond shared between two entertainment powerhouses.

Kelly Osbourne Covers ‘Total Eclipse of the Heart’

Kelly Osbourne shared a throwback video honoring the legacy of the late Bonnie Tyler, who passed on July 8, 2026. She was 75.

“This was me when I was about 24 singing ‘Total Eclipse of the Heart’ live for a UK TV show. No one could do Bonnie Tyler justice but what can I say… I tried,” Osbourne said.

“No singer could or ever will sing a power ballad like she could. She’s been my go to karaoke since I can remember and I have been a huge fan my entire life. Rest in power you were such a queen Bonnie Tyler,” she concluded.

Fans Reacted to Her Version of Kelly’s Bonnie Tyler Hit

Kelly Osbourne’s fans shared their remarks about the stunning throwback footage, marveling at how quickly time flies in the entertainment world. Followers were quick to praise the television star for giving them a rare look at a beautifully candid pop culture moment.

“You have a great voice. Kelly Osbourne. You did this song beautifully. RIP Bonnie Tyler,” wrote one fan.

“A beautiful cover of ‘Total Eclipse of the Heart!’ Bonnie was a music legend, and your cover of her hit song is a really emotional, brilliant version!” penned a second Instagram user.

“I’ve heard you sing before, but this one was so so good. Kelly people would listen to your album if you made one today,” remarked a third follower.

“Your voice is beautiful Kelly! You’re an amazing singer, you clearly have your Dadda’s natural talent! Your rendition of ‘Total Eclipse of the Heart’ is awesome! You sing it with so much emotion, and it really is an absolutely amazing cover! Rip Bonnie Tyler,” a fourth social media user penned.

How Long Did Kelly Osbourne’s Singing Career Last?

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Kelly Osbourne’s singing career peaked in the early 2000s, anchored by a pop-punk cover of Madonna’s “Papa Don’t Preach” and a UK number-one duet with her father, Ozzy Osbourne, on the Black Sabbath ballad “Changes.”

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She released two studio albums, Shut Up (2002) and Sleeping in the Nothing (2005). Though she eventually shifted her focus back to television, on E!’s “Fashion Police” and “Dancing With the Stars,” those distinct eras remain beloved by nostalgic fans who fondly remember her signature, edgy sound.

As the daughter of rock royalty Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne, she has always carried a deep respect for the legendary artists who shaped the music industry. By sharing treasures like the Bonnie Tyler video, she continues to use her massive platform to keep the magic of rock-and-roll history alive for modern audiences.