‘Dancing With the Stars’ Champion Robert Irwin Stuns Fans While Letting a Python Constrict Around His Neck – Video

The reigning “Dancing With the Stars” champion has a passion for helping wildlife in need. Robert Irwin and his family run the Australia Zoo, but that’s not where their conservation work ends. The 22-year-old often posts videos of himself helping animals he encounters in the wild.

In a recent Instagram reel, Robert Irwin discovered a large carpet python hiding in the rafters of a carport. Naturally, he wanted his veterinary team to check out the animal before releasing it back into the wild.

However, fans were taken aback and concerned when the snake started constricting around Robert Irwin’s neck.

Robert Irwin Saves a Carpet Python From a Carport

“The Crocodile Hunter” Steve Irwin had an undying passion for helping wildlife. Though he passed away in 2006, his legacy lives on in his children, Bindi and Robert Irwin.

On social media, Robert Irwin revealed that he helped a carpet python who needed a little assistance.

“Giving a helping hand to someone who doesn’t have any! 🐍” the 22-year-old captioned the Instagram video.

“I’m in a carport right now and in the beams is this giant carpet python,” Robert begins in the video. He pans up, revealing the massive snake coiled in the rafters. The animal lunges at Robert, who isn’t phased by the reaction. Instead, the conservationist points out that the python is missing part of its tail and may need veterinary care.

“The key is to be really nice and slow and gentle and to support his body all the time,” Irwin continues, noting that it’s winter in Australia and the snake just wanted somewhere warm to hide.

“Now comes the hard part,” he explains. “Transporting a giant carpet python in my car. The nice thing is that he’s a constrictor, so naturally he’s just going to constrict around my neck and he should stay while I’m driving.”

As the DWTS champion approaches the animal hospital, the python begins to constrict tighter around his neck. Irwin’s face turns red, and his voice becomes breathy and tighter. The veterinary team isn’t concerned about the tail injury and approves its release into the wild.

Fans React to the Alarming Video

Fans of the Irwin family are never surprised when they deal with dangerous animals. However, many felt shocked and alarmed to see the python wrapping itself so tightly around Robert Irwin’s neck.

“Oh you’re so insane,” DWTS pro Ezra Sosa wrote in the comments.

“Irwins will Irwin 😄🤷🏻‍♂️” a fan quipped.

“Driving with a python around his neck, but buckles his seat belt ‘for safety’ 😂 Beautiful snake!” another viewer added.

One viewer joked that the veterinary team was probably used to seeing Robert Irwin walk into the animal hospital carrying a dangerous wild animal.

At the end of the day, fans felt relieved that the snake, and Robert Irwin, were both safe.

Robert Irwin returns to the “Dancing With the Stars” stage when the spin-off premieres on July 13.

“Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro” premieres this Monday on ABC. DWTS season 35 debuts on the network this September.