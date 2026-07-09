Val Chmerkovskiy’s Son Rome Has an Adorable Request at the ‘Moana’ Premiere – Video

“Dancing With the Stars” pros Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson are the parents of a three-year-old son, Rome. Fans absolutely love seeing the little boy grow and play. The couple brought Rome on tour with them earlier this year, and he seemed to have an absolute blast.

This week, Val took his son to the live-action “Moana” premiere. During their red carpet moment, Rome had a hilarious request that viewers went wild over.

Val Chmerkovskiy’s Son Rome Had Other Priorities on the Red Carpet

Val and Rome Chmerkovskiy had an exciting outing this week when they attended the live-action “Moana” world premiere. While Val is quite used to walking the red carpet, three-year-old Rome is still pretty new to the limelight.

The movie premiere made for a sweet moment that fans can’t stop talking about.

“Rules are rules 🚗” Val Chmerkovskiy captioned the sweet Instagram post. In the video, the dancer prepares to lead his son to the “Moana” backdrop for a photo op. However, Rome has other priorities. He hands someone off-camera his toy car and politely asks them to hold it.

“Don’t drop it, please,” the three-year-old wags his finger at the person holding his car. Val Chmerkovskiy laughs before posing alongside his son. However, Rome quickly becomes shy and hides behind his father.

Disney/Getty Val and Rome Chmerkovskiy attend the Moana World Premiere on July 7, 2026.

Fans agreed it made for an adorable red carpet moment, as well as a memorable outing for the father-son duo.

“TOO CUTE 🥹💜” the official “Dancing With the Stars” account wrote in the comments.

“Hold my car please. Don’t drop it please. He meant business, when it came to his toy car😆 and then hides behind his Papa, while still making sure his car is okay😅” a fan chimed in.

“Val, you’re such a loving papa to him and it shows easily. 🥰🙏💙” another viewer added.

Rome Couldn’t Wait to Meet Maui

Like many other children his age, Rome Chmerkovskiy absolutely loves Disney. Ahead of the live-action premiere, he couldn’t wait to meet Maui.

“Moana premier w @rome.valentin #moanaworldpremiere,” Val Chmerkovskiy captioned an Instagram post before the big event.

On the car ride, Rome asks his father if he thinks Maui will come to the premiere. Val smiles and says he does think so. “You’re Welcome” from the film plays on the radio and the father-son duo begin to sing along.

Jenna Johnson left a series of emojis in the comments, overwhelmed by the display of cuteness in the clip.

“Core memories! ❤️❤️❤️” Val’s older brother Maks Chmerkovskiy wrote in the comments.

“You are such a cute dad, Val. Rome is so blessed.❤️” a fan added.

It’s not clear if Rome got to spend much time with Maui, but Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson did attend the “Moana” premiere with his family. He walked the red carpet with his daughters, just a few years older than Rome. Undoubtedly, the film provided a tender bonding moment for families everywhere.

Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson are expected to return to “Dancing With the Stars” season 35 this fall. “The Next Pro” premieres this Monday night on ABC.