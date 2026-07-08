Dwayne Johnson Walks the Red Carpet With His Adorable Daughters at the ‘Moana’ Premiere

Dwayne Johnson is back and better than ever in Disney’s live-action “Moana.”

The world premiere of the highly anticipated film took place on July 7, 2026 in Los Angeles. Catherine Laga’aia and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson star as Moana and Maui, respectively.

The stars excitedly attended the premiere with loved ones. But for Johnson, it was a massive family affair. Fans loved seeing the adorable photos of his daughters walk the red carpet with their father.

Dwayne Johnson Attends the Premiere as a Proud Girl Dad

Disney/Getty Dwayne Johnson, Jasmine Johnson, Catherine Laga’aia, and Tiana Johnson attend the ‘Moana’ World Premiere at on July 7, 2026.

Dwayne Johnson is known for his prowess in the wrestling arena and for portraying tough guys onscreen. But at the end of the day, he’s a proud girl dad. His daughters proudly accompanied him to the “Moana” premiere.

The former WWE superstar shares his oldest daughter, Simone, 24, with his ex-wife, Dany Garcia. He later married Lauren Hashian and went on to welcome two more girls, Jasmine, 10, and Tiana, 8.

Disney/Getty Dwayne Johnson and family attend the ‘Moana’ premiere on July 7, 2026.

The “Moana” premiere ultimately proved to be a huge family affair. PEOPLE reports that Johnson’s mother attended, as well as his ex-wife Dany and her current husband.

Though Dwayne Johnson’s daughters are proud of him, they initially had a hilarious reaction to learning their famous father provided the voice for Maui in the original animated film.

“I said, ‘You know, that’s Daddy’s voice, and I’m going to show you,’” he told PEOPLE in 2019. “Maui starts singing, and I then start singing, and within 10 seconds [Jasmine’s] trying to put a pillow over my mouth and says, ‘You’re ruining the song.’”

Dwayne Johnson Loves Sharing His Culture With His Daughters

Dwayne Johnson loves raising his daughters, but he also feels passionate about sharing his Samoan heritage with them. As part of the promotion for the live-action “Moana,” a group performed a traditional dance. Johnson proudly revealed that Jasmine and Tiana took part in the performance. They share their father’s passion for their heritage.

“They really just embrace their culture, which is such a beautiful thing,” the 54-year-old told “Good Morning America” after watching his girls dance. “That’s why it made me emotional on the stage because I’m looking at them and blowing them kisses.”

As huge Disney fans, Tiana and Jasmine were also thrilled to see their father dressed in his full Maui costume.

The Former Pro Wrestler Teases ‘Moana 3’

The original “Moana” animated film debuted in 2016 with the sequel following in 2024. Dwayne Johnson recently confirmed there will be a third installment. However, fans will need to wait for a bit. First, the studios want to focus on the live action film.

“Yes, we have talked about ‘Moana 3,’ yes,” the former wrestler shared at a press conference, as noted by Variety. “But first, live-action ‘Moana,’ we’ll let that come out first. We have [the] amazing Jared Bush and Dana Ledoux Miller, who have been our writers … they will pen ‘Moana 3.’”

“Moana” comes to theaters on July 10.