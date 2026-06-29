Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Signs the Most Unusual Body Part for an Australian ‘Moana’ Fan

With the live-action adaptation of Disney’s 2016 animated masterpiece “Moana” on the way, its star, actor and profession wrestler Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, is currently promoting the movie around the world.

Per IMDb, Johnson stars in “Moana” alongside Rena Owen, John Tui, Frankie Adams, Jemaine Clement, and Catherine Laga’aia.

The “Moana” global tour has taken the cast to places like Hawaii, China, and Australia, and Johnson has been sharing his interactions with fans with his 382 million followers on his Instagram account.

One of his most peculiar interactions happened in Sydney, Australia, when an Aussie fan requested a signature from Johnson on a highly unusual body part.

An Australian Fan Asked Dwayne Johnson to Sign Her Forehead

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson too to Instagram to post a highly entertaining video of a fan in Sydney, Australia asking him to sign her forehead.

His caption on the post begins, “I’ve signed every body part you can imagine. Yes, every single one 😇 Usually they want to tattoo my signature wherever I sign on their body.”

The caption continues, This was first for me – a lovely forehead 😊😎 * she did NOT get this tatted on her forehead *.”

It goes on, “Aussies know how to do it right!! Live life to the fullest and just have fun!!”

Johnson then clarified what he wrote, writing, “I wound up writing “I 🤎 you too! Rock”.”

His caption humorously concludes, “I was gonna write – “Kevin Hart fits in my purse” but I assumed she hates Kevin too so 🤷🏽‍♂️😂.”

Johnson’s Fans Loved the Forehead-Signing Video

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s fans flocked to the post’s comment section to have their say on Johnson signing the girl’s forehead.

The girl in the video wrote, “Hi guys that’s me and I actually do like Kevin but I love @therock more 😂😂😂.”

In a separate comment, she also wrote, “I might get this tattooed on my arm 👀😂🫶.”

A friend of the girl commented, “That’s my girl. I still can’t believe you got him to sign your forehead @ashhogg4332.”

Another of the girl’s friends said, “Yasssss that’s my friend ❤️ Collecting those forehead signatures 🙌.”

One of Johnson’s fans commented, “Another perfect moment that’s great dewayne [sic] making people happy 😊.”

Someone else wrote, “If you ever make it to Slovakia, dinner is on us at Zemianska kúria. Great food, warm hospitality… and no forehead signatures required. 😄🍽️🇸🇰.”

Finally, another Instagram user noted, “😂 that’s great!”

While the forehead request was funny and unusual, it certainly wasn’t the most adorable signature request Johnson received while he was in Sydney.

Another Australian Fan Asked Johnson to Sign Her Baby Bump

In another brilliant video from Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s visit to Syndey, Australia, the star is adorably asked to sign a fan’s baby bump.

Johnson has a little chat with the lady, asking her if she’s expecting a boy or a girl. She replies that she doesn’t know. Johnson then humorously suggests two named: “Dwanetta” if the baby is a girl and “Dwayne” (obviously) if it’s a boy.

The star’s caption on this video begins, “Baby bumps are definitely one of the most purest things I’ve been asked to sign over the years 🤰✍🏾 😇.”

It continues, “Dwanetta or Dwayne. Problem solved. You’re welcooooooome 🎶 😜.”

Johnson’s caption goes on, “So so happy for you!! Congratulations and now life truly begins 🙏🏾❤️🥂.”

The caption concludes, “ps – you have that mama glow 👏🏾🥰.”

Instagram Users Also Loved the Baby Bump-Signing Video

Like the forehead-signing vidoe, the comments section of the baby bump-signing video is also full of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s fans who enjoyed it.

The lady who’s baby bump Johnson signed commented, “Can’t wait to share this magical moment with Baby Dwayne / Dwanetta 🥰.”

Another of Johnson’s followers said, “The lightest he’s ever signed an autograph 😭🥹🙏🙏 what a sweet moment.”

Someone else wrote, “❤️❤️❤️ The Rock, you rock What a beautiful man you are🤩.”

Finally, another of Johnson’s fans noted, “Oh rocky that was so sweet of you i picked a good one when i picked you to be my idol.”

“Moana” hit theaters around the world on Friday, July 10. We wish Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and the rest of the cast all the success in the world with it. Go get your tickets now!