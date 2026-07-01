The Jonas Brothers Are Back in New Teaser for ‘Camp Rock 3’

It’s been a minute since Disney Channel viewers fell in love with the musical exploits of “Camp Rock” and its sequel. Now, 16 years after the debut of “Camp Rock 2,” the Jonas Brothers are returning to the beloved franchise in “Camp Rock 3.”

Disney The Jonas Brothers in a scene from ‘Camp Rock 3’

What is ‘Camp Rock 3’ About?

As fans of the original movies will recall, Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas and “The Voice” coach Nick Jonas played a trio of brothers who formed a music group. That group, Connect 3, is now majorly successful, which feeds into the plot of “Camp Rock 3.”

“When Connect 3 loses their opening act for a major reunion tour, they return to their beloved Camp Rock to discover the next big thing,” explains the film’s synopsis. “As campers vie for the chance to open for their favorite band, tensions rise and friendships are tested — leading to unexpected alliances, revelations, and romances.”

When Will ‘Camp Rock 3’ Premiere?

Disney Channel has announced that “Camp Rock 3” will be arriving this summer, debuting on Disney Channel on August 13.

The following day, on August 14 the film will be available to stream on Disney+.

A New Teaser Has Dropped

Disney The cast performs a musical number in ‘Camp Rock 3’

Along with the premiere announcement, Disney Channel has also unveiled a new teaser for the film, which introduces a new generation of musical campers.

These include Liamani Segura, Malachi Barton, Lumi Pollack, Hudson Stone, Casey Trotter, Brooklynn Pitts and Ava Jean. Sherry Cola also stars, while Maria Canals-Barrera will be reprising her role as Connie, mother of Mitchie (played by Demi Lovato in the first two “Camp Rock” films).

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Nick Jonas sat down for an interview with “The Zac Sang Show,” and shared some details about “Camp Rock 3.”

“The movie is super fun,” he said. “It’s crazy to think that we’re … introducing the ‘Camp Rock’ franchise to a new audience.”

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Jonas also praised the young actors who play the next generation of Camp Rock attendees. “These kids, the new campers, are exceptional,” he continued. “They’re all going to be superstars. And I can kind of see it, like, I see a lot of us, at that age, in them. I’m excited for this incredible journey they’re all about to go on.”

Cola, who plays Connect 3’s manager, shared a scene from the upcoming movie via Instagram.

Demi Lovato is Involved in ‘Camp Rock 3’ But Isn’t Reprising Her Role

Demi Lovato famously co-starred with the JoBros in the first “Camp Rock” movie, which aired way back in 2008. She returned for the 2010 sequel, “Camp Rock 2,” but won’t be reprising her role in this new film.

However, Lovato is still part of the fun — in a behind-the-scenes role, that is. She and all three of the Jonas Brothers are serving as producers on the project.

“Camp Rock 3” is directed by Veronica Rodriguez. Her previous projects include the 2023 feature “The Slumber Party,” the 2021 TV movie “Let’s Get Married” and the TV series “Gabby Duran and The Unsittables.”