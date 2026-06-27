Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Adorably Interacts With ‘Moana’ Fans in China

Actor and professional wrestler Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is currently promoting the upcoming live-action adaptation of Disney’s 2016 animated masterpiece “Moana.”

Per IMDb, in addition to Johnson, the film stars Rena Owen, John Tui, Frankie Adams, Jemaine Clement, and Catherine Laga’aia.

It will release in theaters around the world on Friday, July 10, and the cast have already been to the likes of Hawaii, where the promotional tour began, and Sydney, Australia. They’re currently in Shanghai, China, where Johnson has been taking the time to meet with fans of the “Moana” franchise.

He has taken to social media to post some of his most adorable interactions with the Chinese fanbase.

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Met a Famous Chinese Father/Son Influencer Duo

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson took to his Instagram account to share some of his interaction with Chinese fans with his 382 million followers.

In one post, he included a video of himself sat with Amazong and Lucas. They’re a father and son influencer duo from China. In the video, Johnson talks to them while Lucas enthusiastically plays with a toy version of Maui’s fish hook from the “Moana” movies.

Johnson captioned the post, “Any culture around the world – here’s why I love watching kids view the world of Moana through their eyes..” and added “they believe 💫 🪝.”

The caption continued, “also love the deep breath this 5yr old took before “the transference of Maui’s magical hook”.”

It continued, “before he lets out the worlds softest yet most powerful CHEEEE HOOO in history 😂🥰👏🏾👊🏾.”

“The caption concluded, “Amazong & his 5yr old son, Lucas are a famous father/son influencer team in China, who anchors their content in family values, traditions and journeys. Good to hang with you both, I’ll see you down the road. ~ Maui 🪝.”

Johnson’s Followers Loved the Video

The comments section of Dwayne Johnson’s video is teeming with lovely comments about the star’s interaction with Amazong and Lucas.

One of his followers commented, “The rock respect button ✅🙌❤️.”

Another follower said, “So cool 😎 He is so into it 😍.”

Someone else wrote, “This is so cute😍😍😍😍.”

Finally, one Instagram user stated, “Fabulous 😢😢😢😢.”

Johnson Took a Video With a Te Fiti Cosplayer

In another post, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson shares a video of himself interacting with a “Moana” fan awesomely cosplaying the franchise’s goddess of life Te Fiti.

Johnson says “Oh wow, that’s amazing,” calls the fan “so creative,” then points at her and says, “this is my favorite part of the film, at the end,” which suggests there’s a climactic scene involving Te Fiti, as there is in the animated original. The star then takes a picture with her.

His caption on this one began, “Pure TE FITI art 👏🏾👏🏾🥂.”

It went on, “Shanghai fans took Moana cosplay to another level 💚🔥🇨🇳.”

The caption continued, “Been a hot minute since I had been back to China – the fans were READY, I was ready… and they totally blew me away!!”

Johnson’s caption concluded, “The life-creating goddess who formed the islands of Polynesia 🌊.”

Johnson’s Fans Also Loved This Video

One of Johnson’s followers echoed his sentiments, commenting, “So creative!! 😍 just incredible 💚🌺.”

Another one wrote, “Best cosplay ever! Te Fiti goals! 🍃✨🔥🙌”

Someone else noted, “Wow, that’s amazing. She did a fantastic job with her make up and everything.”

Finally, a hugely complimentary fan said, “Dwayne has all the success in the world because he truly deserves it. He knows how to treat his fans with love and care. It’s impossible not to love this guy; he is wonderful, gorgeous, caring, and the sexiest man alive.”

We wish Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and his castmates all the success in the world with “Moana.” With less than two weeks until its release, go out and get your tickets now.