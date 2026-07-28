Dwayne Johnson Shares Wholesome Interaction With Emotional & Shredded Japanese Fan — ‘Maybe One Day We Work Together’

Actor and professional wrestler Dwayne Johnson has shared the most wholesome of interactions with an emotional (and incredibly shredded) fan of his in Japan.

The 54-year-old star of DC’s “Black Adam” is currently in the East Asian country promoting his new movie, the live-action adaptation of Disney’s “Moana” (of which, of course, he also starred in the animated original).

Johnson took to social media to share the interaction with the Japanese fan with his other fans and followers.

Dwayne Johnson Made a Japanese Fan’s Dream Come True

Dwayne Johnson uploaded the wholesome interaction with the 382 million followers on his Instagram account.

The video in the post is 69 seconds long and shows Johnson signing autographs for fans at a “Moana” promotional event.

He meets a young man who is quite literally in tears, overwhelmed at meeting his hero. The man is wearing a vest and is clearly absolutely shredded. Johnson tells him it’s good to meet him and the two begin chatting.

Johnson asks the young man’s name, to which he responds “Iou” (which is incorrectly spelled “Iou” in the video). The actor tells him he looks great and to keep up the great work, prompting Iou to reply by telling the actor he wants to be an action star, just like him. Iou’s dream comes true when Johnson replies, “Maybe one day we work together.”

The interaction ends with the star giving Iou a hug, much to the crowd’s delight, to which Iou responds, “Thank you.”

Johnson’s caption on his post begins, “This is the kind of male vulnerability that I really respect – sometimes big tears just come out of men – and us men always try to contain our feelings like trying to contain an ocean in a bathtub.”

The caption continues, “To me, this is one of the greatest sides of masculinity — unafraid, unaffected and unashamed to be open, tap into emotions and be the real deal.”

It concludes, “My brothers, we gotta always be there, support and encourage each other. In moments like this, and beyond.”

Getty Dwayne Johnson.

The comments section of Dwayne Johnson’s post is filled with nice comments about the interaction — the most pertinent of which is by Iou himself.

Iou wrote, “I am Iou Enokida. 🇯🇵Thank you for uploading the video featuring me! I’ll do my best so that I can appear in an action movie with you! Thank you for coming to Japan—it was a pleasure meeting you!”

Content creators the Haroon Twins commented, ““Maybe one day we work together” will forever be his motivation.”

Another of Johnson’s followers said, “Now we gotta see him in a movie with you 💪.”

Someone else noted, “Such a great guy! The rock is truly awesome 🙌❤️.”

One Instagram user wrote, “Aww I love this guy he’s so cute🥺❤️! It’s always such a beautiful special experience meeting your hero’s and the people you look up too.”

“Mann rockyyyyy your awesome man you made him cryyyyyy 😢😢😢 I’m shore yall work together one day but I wanna meet you sirr my family loves you my mom she wants to meet u my whole family would wanna meet u I understand u just a man who can be only one place at a time from South Carolina I want to meet u sir im young fan with speech impediment,” said somebody else.

Finally, another individual commented, “Thank you rock this put a big smile on my face this morning.”

It’s always great to see big stars interacting in wholesome and heartfelt ways with their fans. All the credit in the world to Dwayne Johnson for making Iou’s dream come true. Hopefully, they’ll star opposite each other in an action movie in the future.