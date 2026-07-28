Dakota Johnson Looks Unrecognizable with Blonde Hair in New Marilyn Monroe Film: SEE

Many will imitate, but few will replicate!

The first look at Dakota Johnson as Marilyn Monroe in the upcoming film “Flesh Impact” has fans doing a double take.

To celebrate what would have been Monroe’s 100th birthday this year in June, Johnson will star as Monroe in the Maggie Gyllenhaal-directed short film “Flesh Impact.”

Photos of Johnson in costume, shared by Vanity Fair, show the 36-year-old in a wispy blonde wig and a silky white dress. She also honored Monroe’s distinguishable beauty mark.

A press release for the film explains Gyllenhaal’s inspiration behind her decision to tell the story of one of Hollywood’s most recognizable figures — past or present.

Dakota Johnson Stars as Marilyn Monroe

“I’ve always been fascinated by Marilyn Monroe. So, when Genesis first came to me with the idea of a celebratory project for her centennial, I knew I wanted to work together on bringing this story to life,” Gyllenhaal said.

“With ‘Flesh Impact,’ we showcase the timeless icon we know and love through a modern lens that reclaims her story,” the director added.

With such a substantial weight attached to Monroe’s name and legacy, Gyllenhaal doubted her ability to do Monroe’s story justice.

“I knew, of course, her major performances, and I knew the general performance that she had put into the world when she was alive,” Gyllenhaal told Vanity Fair. “But I thought, I don’t know if I’m the woman for this job. Let me just take a minute and see what comes up.”

Although Monroe died in August 1962 at the age of 36, her impact in Hollywood has never left. As one of the leading entertainers in the ‘50s, Monroe’s influence is among the greats.

In the 17-minute short film, premiering at the 2026 Venice International Film Festival in September, Gyllenhaal not only enlisted Johnson to portray Monroe — she also cast Ellen Burstyn, 93, to play Monroe in what would have been her elder years.

Maggie Gyllenhaal’s Inspiration Behind ‘Flesh Impact’ Casting

“I find her acting so fascinating — weird and wild and very joyful, mixed with terribly upsetting all at once,” Gyllenhaal told Vanity Fair of why she wanted to tell the story of a life Monroe never lived. “I kind of wondered what would’ve happened if she’d had 60 years to herself. What might be different about the work that she would do now?”

In discussing why she cast Johnson to play Monroe, Gyllenhaal told Vanity Fair that the “Fifty Shades of Grey” actress has continuously been a significant influence behind her writing. And finally, she felt the role of Monroe was a perfect fit for Johnson.

“Dakota was always on my mind. When I’m writing, sometimes I’ll find an actor just keeps coming up, and I almost have to actively push them out of my head so that I don’t limit what I’m doing at all,” the director said.

“In a lot of ways, this movie is about Marilyn and also about actresses in general and what it’s like to have that strange, very vulnerable, and at the same time, very powerful job,” Gyllenhaal added.