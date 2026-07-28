King Charles Faces Major Palace Shakeup After Hopeful Prince Harry Reunion

King Charles III is preparing for one of the biggest staffing changes of his reign just weeks after his private reunion with Prince Harry fueled renewed optimism about the future of their relationship.

Buckingham Palace confirmed that Sir Clive Alderton, the King’s principal private secretary and one of his closest advisers, will step down next year after two decades of service to the Royal Household.

The announcement comes only weeks after Charles and Harry held a private meeting during the Duke of Sussex’s July visit to the United Kingdom, a reunion that has since prompted fresh reports that the father and son are slowly rebuilding their relationship.

King Charles Announces Departure of His Longtime Closest Adviser

Buckingham Palace announced on July 27 that Alderton will retire from his position when he turns 60 next year.

The veteran royal aide has worked alongside Charles and Queen Camilla for nearly 20 years and played a leading role in preparing for some of the monarchy’s biggest moments, including Charles’ accession to the throne in 2022, his coronation in 2023 and the opening years of his reign.

In a message shared with staff and obtained by People, Alderton reflected on his time serving the King.

“It has been the greatest imaginable honor to serve the King and Queen in my present role through such historic times and with unforgettable humor along the way. That support will continue, in a less formal capacity, for all of my life,” he said.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson also praised Alderton’s years of service.

“The King and Queen are deeply grateful to Clive for his tireless support and wise counsel over the years and for the enduring loyalty that will ensure a smooth transition to his successor,” the spokesperson said.

The Palace said the recruitment process for a new principal private secretary will begin soon, with the successful candidate expected to take over in the spring or summer of 2027.

Sir Clive Alderton Played a Key Role Throughout Charles’ Reign

According to the U.K. government’s official biography, Alderton joined the Foreign Office in 1986 before serving in diplomatic posts in Poland, Belgium, Singapore and France.

He joined the Royal Household in 2006 as deputy private secretary to Charles and Camilla, who were then the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall.

After later serving as Queen Elizabeth II’s ambassador to Morocco and non-resident ambassador to Mauritania, he returned to the Royal Household as Charles’ principal private secretary.

His behind-the-scenes influence made him one of the King’s most trusted advisers during the transition from heir to monarch.

Alderton also became a familiar figure to royal watchers after Prince Harry appeared to reference him in his 2023 memoir, “Spare.”

Although Harry never identified Alderton by name, the royal described a palace official known as “the Wasp.”

“The Wasp was link, charming, arrogant, a ball of jazzy energy,” Harry wrote.

“He was great at pretending to be polite, even servile. You’d assert a fact, something seemingly incontrovertible — I believe the sun rises in the mornings — and he’d stammer that perchance you might consider for a comment the possibility that you’d been misinformed.”

Harry continued, “Because he seemed so weedy, so self-effacing, you might be tempted to push back, insist on your point, and that was when he’d put you on his list. A short time later, without warning, he’d give you such a stab with his outsized stinger that you’d cry in confusion. ‘Where the (expletive) did that come from?'”

Prince Harry’s Reunion With King Charles May Lead to Another Visit

The Palace announcement follows renewed attention surrounding Charles’ relationship with Harry after the Duke of Sussex’s private visit earlier this month.

According to reporting from The Sun, Harry may return to Buckingham Palace during an expected September trip to the United Kingdom for the WellChild Awards.

The report said Palace officials have extended another invitation for Harry to stay at Buckingham Palace after the July meeting. Sources indicated he is expected to provide the required 28 days’ notice before the visit, which would allow staff and security officials to prepare.

Royal correspondent Robert Jobson, often referred to as the “Godfather of Royal Reporting,” told The Sun that the latest developments suggest the relationship is gradually improving.

“Obviously there does appear to be a sense that it’s a gradual process and things are improving,” Jobson said.

Majesty Magazine editor-in-chief Ingrid Seward also told the publication that the invitation presents another opportunity for Harry.

“Harry realizes it is a very generous offer by his father and needs to respect that this time and be gracious about it,” Seward said. “This is a chance perhaps for Harry to show his father he knows how to behave.”