Watch Prince Harry Surprise Meghan Markle Live On ‘MasterChef Australia’

Meghan Markle acted as a guest judge on “MasterChef Australia,” but was taken aback when her husband, Prince Harry, interrupted with a video call. The Duke of Sussex just wanted to check in on his wife, and producers handed her the phone while filming in April.

During the show, contestants were given the task of transforming a staple ingredient into a dish “fit for a duchess.” However, the Duchess of Sussex asked her fellow judges not to be so stuffy, saying, “Call me Meghan.”

Following the episode, critics took different sides, with The Sunday Times deeming it “one big gush-fest.” Meanwhile, Hello Magazine was quick to write that Meghan, “made MasterChef Australia her own.”

Meghan Markle Filmed ‘MasterChef Australia’ During Couple’s Australian Tour

Getty Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images)

It was during Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s four-day tour of Australia that Meghan filmed the episode in Melbourne in April. As the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are no longer working royals, the pair visited Australia in a private capacity. Meanwhile, their trip included visits to charitable causes, as well as some money-making events.

Acting as a guest judge during her appearance as a guest on “MasterChef Australia” she appeared along with along with Jean-Christophe Novelli, Poh Ling Yeow and Sofia Levin. Soon after the episode started, Markle was asked what her favorite dish is to make at home with Harry and their two children, Archie, 7, and Lilibet, 5.

As reported by the BBC, Meghan said this was “a tough one” as her British-born husband favors “meat, potatoes and cream sauce,” while she preferred grilled fish. She mentioned that their two children, Archie and Lilibet often help in the kitchen and that they are both “great eaters.”

Duchess of Sussex Urges Chefs To Cook Something They Are Connected To

“We’re really lucky on that front,” Meghan added. She followed this by urging the chefs to cook something they themselves felt connected to, asking, “What’s the story behind it?”

Later in the episode, Prince Harry dialed in, and Meghan told the chefs, “My husband’s here,” leading to cheers and shocked faces from spectators and contestants alike.

“I wish you could try these, these dishes are fantastic,” Meghan told Harry, before showing him the food. He then signed off, telling her to enjoy herself, while adding, “Very sorry to disturb you.”

Critics On Meghan Markle’s ‘MasterChef Australia’ Appearance

Getty Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Photo by Asanka Ratnayake/Getty Images)

Charlotte Ivers of The Sunday Times was not impressed, saying Markle’s appearance on the show “told us nothing about what she likes or who even will leave the competition.”

However, her appearance was well received by Hello Magazine, which shared a video of the episode on social media, complimenting Meghan on the way she interacted with the chefs.

“The Duchess of Sussex gave personal time calls to all the contestants, proving that she’s always so effortlessly elegant,” they wrote.

Meanwhile, social media users were also split, with some saying Prince Harry’s cameo appearance was “cringe.” Another commented, writing that Meghan was “warm, gracious and a delight to watch.”

On the MasterChef Australia Instagram post, one wrote, “She’s just amazing , how does she remember their names . They are both such a force. And she said my husband – the blood pressure that is going to cause is tickling me. I love it.”

Duchess’s Cooking Show, “With Love, Meghan,” was recently nominated at the Daytime Emmy Awards in the Outstanding Lifestyle Program category. Her appearance on MasterChef Australia comes in the wake of the nomination for her show, where she shares cooking and hosting tips with guests and friends.

Duke & Duchess of Sussex UK Tour

Earlier this month, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had a vacation in Portugal before heading to the UK, with Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5. The Duchess made no public appearances due to problems over security. However, the family spent time with King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Highgrove House.

On Thursday last week, Markle shared a collection of photos on Instagram, revealing the family’s summer vacation and including several photos of Archie and Lilibet. Part of the collection were photos taken at Althorpe Estate, the former home and burial place of Prince Harry’s mother, Princess Diana.