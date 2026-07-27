Tracee Ellis Ross Gives an Update on the Long-Awaited ‘Girlfriends’ Movie

UPN’s “Girlfriends,” which ran on the now-defunct network for eight seasons, remains one of the most talked-about sitcoms of its era, partly because it never got a proper ending. Now, years later, one of the show’s stars, Tracee Ellis Ross, who played Joan Clayton, is giving an update. This comes after the creator of the show, Mara Brock Akil, expressed interest in making a movie.

In addition to Ross, “Girlfriends” starred Golden Brooks, Persia White, and Jill Marie Jones. As mentioned, Akil created the series, with Kelsey Grammer serving as one of its producers.

Tracee Ellis Ross Is Still Open to a ‘Girlfriends’ Movie

Getty “Girlfriends” cast

Ross appeared on Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live” in July 2026 to promote her stint on Broadway in “Every Brilliant Thing.” While on the show, host Andy Cohen asked the actress about the much-talked-about “Girlfriends” movie.

She stated, “I am not in charge of that.” After that, Ross highlighted that she was “not a producer” before saying, “This is not something I’m in charge of.” She continued, “That is a Mara question. Everything that has been in my control- I did a Patton commercial with the cats of ‘Girlfriends,’ I brought the cast of ‘Girlfriends’ on ‘Blackish,’ they just came to the opening night of ‘Every Brilliant Thing.'”

Ross added, “We do our thing, what that is with ‘Girlfriends,’ I have no idea.” During the interview, Cohen also stated that he’s surprised Netflix hasn’t made efforts to bring the show back in some fashion.

Mara Brock Akil Recently Discussed the ‘Girlfriends’ Movie

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Akil appeared on iHeart’s “Question Everything” podcast in July 2026 to promote her new novel, “The Revelation of Dionne Daphne.” Naturally, the topic of “Girlfriends” came up. Regarding the possibility of a movie, she said, “I think I have a story that I would love to do in a film, and I have been trying to get it made. I just… you know, right now where the industry is, they don’t see it, and there has been some interest.”

She then said, “And I want to do it right, and I know I have the story to make it right. I’m really at that point where I need the money that I need, and if it’s not going to be there, I can’t keep knocking on every door. I have to sort of move on. But when that money comes, or a new idea comes for a lesser amount of money… I don’t need to do this if I can’t do it right. Then why am I doing it? That’s my question.”

After that, Akil went into specifics about the proposed budget for a “Girlfriends” movie. According to her, “And so right now I’m looking for $50 million dollars to tell the story that I’d like to tell, set in Los Angeles, for the for the entire cast to come back. They want to come back; they’re open to it, but we all want the right value.”

Regarding if the movie doesn’t happen, the TV legend said, “I can just make new things from the woman that brought you ‘Girlfriends.'”

She went on to express hope, saying, “I’m believing in that right now, and I don’t know how that’s going to be or if it’s going to be, but I’m at peace with that. Yeah, I think with the twenty-five years, I think, honestly, my ego wanted to be able to pop off and be like, ‘Yo, we’re making the movie, you guys.’ But I really believe in God’s timing.”

Previously, in May 2025, Akil appeared on “Sherri.” When asked about either a reboot or a movie, she said, “I want to tell that story. I have tried to tell that story.”