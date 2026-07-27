Amy Adams Says Daughter Aviana Le Gallo Is Interested In Hollywood Production, Not Acting

Amy Adams recently divulged that her daughter, Aviana Le Gallo, may be looking for a career in Hollywood, but it’s not in front of the camera.

Adams shared that her only child has developed an interest in production, though she hasn’t committed to a specific path within it just yet. “I know [Aviana is] interested in production as a whole, so we’ll see what avenue she decides to focus on,” she told People.

Aviana Le Gallo has already had a taste of what it is like to be in front of the camera. She appeared in a cameo role in “Sam and Kate,” a romantic comedy her father Darren Le Gallo created and Aviana helped inspire.

Growing Up In Hollywood

Aviana’s relationship to the industry her mother has spent decades navigating has changed noticeably since she has gotten older. The “Enchanted” star has largely kept her daughter out of the spotlight, but Aviana, now 16 years old, has made red carpet appearances several times accompanied by her parents.

Back in 2024, when Aviana was 14, Adams told E! News fairly definitively that acting “is not [Aviana’s] current plan,” explaining that she wanted a different path entirely. However, she noted that she left the door open to a change of heart down the line. Around the same time, Adams said Aviana wasn’t interested in the family business while making her support clear no matter what Aviana chose.

This shift appears to have started with a set visit. Adams told Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show” that a trip to visit her on the set of her upcoming “Star Wars” project seemed to spark something in her daughter. She suggested the hands-on experience of watching a production come together, rather than acting itself, may be what’s drawing Aviana in now.

Adams has also been candid about how involved Aviana is in her career decisions generally, explaining that before accepting any job, the family sits down to talk it through. Adams and her husband, filmmaker and artist Darren Le Gallo, are both committed to making Aviana a constant presence in these conversations around logistics like travel and time away from home. Aviana has grown up around the film industry, yes, but she has been a part of the actual decision-making process that shapes the sets her parents work on.

Amy Adams (R) and Aviana Olea Le Gallo attend star ceremony on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on January 11, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Adams Is Rooting for Her to Find Her Own Light

Amy Adams has been consistent about one thing as her daughter has grown up: she wants her daughter’s path to be entirely her own. Reflecting on this back at her 2017 Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony, Adams said she hoped to show her daughter that she, too, could soar and find her own light. She added that she never wants her own spotlight to cast a shadow over wherever Aviana decides to go and her own accomplishments along the way.

For now, that path appears to be forming somewhere behind the scenes.