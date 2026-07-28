Rick Moranis Says Returning as Dark Helmet in ‘Spaceballs’ Sequel Felt ‘Strange’

Decades after leaving the spotlight, Rick Moranis has reflected on reprising his role as Dark Helmet in “Spaceballs: The New One.” At San Diego Comic-Con, the “Spaceballs” actor said it was “strange” returning to the sci-fi comedy franchise, according to PEOPLE.

Set nearly 40 years after the original film, “Spaceballs: The New One” follows Lone Starr and Queen Vespa’s son as he tries to stop Dark Helmet. Alongside Moranis, the “Spaceballs” sequel stars Mel Brooks, Bill Pullman, Lewis Pullman, Keke Palmer, Daphne Zuniga, and George Wyner.

“I kept having to pinch myself because I would look at Daphne and Bill and George Wyner. Earl Sanders. And then there were all these young people,” Moranis said at Comic-Con. “And I realized I was their age 39 years ago when we made this, and here we are now, and my kids are the age of this.”

“I felt like I was in a time warp, but I was in that outfit and wearing the helmet. And it just felt very strange, to be honest with you,” he continued. “But it started to feel really good, and I really started to love it.”

‘Spaceballs: The New One’ Revives A Beloved Comedy Franchise

Amazon MGM Studios Rick Moranis in a scene from”Spaceballs.’

Created by Mel Brooks, the “Spaceballs” franchise has parodied the “Star Wars” franchise since the original film premiered in 1987. It has also spoofed other beloved franchises like “Alien,” “The Wizard of Oz,” and “Planet of the Apes.”

“Spaceballs: The New One” will expand the franchise and its humor while taking on other popular film franchises. The movie’s cast already ripped on the Marvel Cinematic Universe as they announced several fake sequels, prequels, musicals, and theme park rides at SDCC.

The “Spaceballs” sequel also comes amid a resurgence of Mel Brooks’ films. Hulu recently released the miniseries “History of the World Part II” in 2023. As of 2026, FX is developing a prequel series of “Young Frankenstein,” Brooks’ acclaimed spoof on “Frankenstein.”

Moranis Returns After A Long Hiatus

Getty Canadian actor Rick Moranis wears his Lord Dark Helmet costume as he attends the “Spaceballs: The New One” panel during Comic Con International in San Diego on July 24, 2026.

Outside of “Spaceballs,” Moranis had roles in films like “Ghostbusters,” “Little Shop of Horrors,” and “Honey, I Shrunk the Kids.” After his wife’s passing in 1991, Moranis gradually stepped away from acting to focus more on raising his kids.

In a 2005 interview with PEOPLE, Moranis opened up about his decision to prioritize his children over his acting career:

“I just found that it was too difficult to manage raising my kids and doing the traveling involved in making movies,” he said. “So I took a little bit of a break. And the little bit of a break turned into a longer break, and then I found that I really didn’t miss it.”

During his hiatus, Moranis turned down roles in multiple films and TV shows, including the 2016 “Ghostbusters” remake. “Stuff happens to people all the time. And people make adjustments, change careers, move to another city,” he told The Hollywood Reporter. “Really, that’s all I did.”

Despite turning down multiple roles, Brooks revealed to The Hollywood Reporter that he convinced Moranis to don his enormous black helmet once more. Fans will get to see Moranis’ long-awaited return as Dark Helmet in “Spaceballs: The New One,” which will premiere on April 23, 2027.