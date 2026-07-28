ABC Reveals Fall 2026 Premiere Dates for ‘Grey’s Anatomy,’ ‘DWTS,’ ‘9-1-1,’ & More

ABC has locked in the premiere dates for its fall 2026 primetime lineup.

The network sees some changes in its fall rollout with fan-favorite series “High Potential” moving to the midseason. Taking its time slot is “R.J. Decker” Season 2, which is set to premiere on September 15.

“Dancing With the Stars” returns with a special two-night Season 35 premiere on Tuesday, September 15, and Wednesday, September 16. The celebrity cast members currently include Ciara Miller, Maura Higgins, and Jackson Olson, with more contestants set to be announced.

ABC’s Monday night lineup will be dominated by “Monday Night Football,” with the season opener featuring the Denver Broncos against the Kansas City Chiefs on September 14. The game will also air on ESPN.

ABC “Grey’s Anatomy” is getting a new spinoff.

The fall rollout continues with a two-episode premiere of “America’s Funniest Home Videos” on September 27, followed by two-episode premieres of “Scrubs” and “Shark Tank” on September 30. The network’s Thursday drama block, featuring “9-1-1” and “Grey’s Anatomy,” returns on October 15.

Other ABC shows that are moving to midseason include “The Bachelor,” “Bachelor in Paradise,” “Shifting Gears,” “The Rookie,” “The Rookie: North,” and the untitled “Grey’s Anatomy” spinoff. “Celebrity Jeopardy!” will also return in 2027.

ABC “The Rookie: North” premieres midseason.

Ahead of the fall season, Disney Television Group President Craig Erwich teased what viewers can expect from ABC’s upcoming lineup.

“We enter this fall season from a position of undeniable strength,” Erwich said in a statement. “Our focus has always been simple: Make the best shows on television and get them to audiences however they want to watch.”

Erwich continued, “That strategy continues to drive the success of ABC and Hulu — from legacy hits being embraced by new generations to breakout series becoming the next cultural touchstones. With a standout slate of comedies, dramas, unscripted and live programming, alongside marquee events like the Super Bowl, the College Football Playoff, the GRAMMYS, and the Oscars in 2027, our content engine is firing on all cylinders.”

ABC’s 2026 Fall Premiere Dates and Times

Check out the full list of ABC’s fall 2026 premiere dates below.

Monday, September 14

8:00 p.m.: ESPN’s Monday Night Football

Tuesday, September 15

8:00 p.m.: Dancing With the Stars (Season 35 Premiere)

10:00 p.m.: R.J. Decker (Season 2 Premiere)

Friday, September 25

9:00 p.m.: 20/20

Sunday, September 27

7:00 p.m.: America’s Funniest Home Videos (two-episode premiere)

9:00 p.m.: The Wonderful World of Disney (Inside Out 2)

Wednesday, September 30

8:00 p.m.: Scrubs (two-episode Season 2 Premiere)

9:00 p.m.: Shark Tank (two-episode Season 18 Premiere)

Getty Mark Cuban, Daymond John, Kevin O’Leary, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, and Barbara Corcoran

Friday, October 2

8:00 p.m.: Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (Season 7 Premiere)

Wednesday, October 7

8:30 p.m.: Abbott Elementary (Season 6 Premiere)

Thursday, October 15

8:00 p.m.: 9-1-1 (Season 10 Premiere)

9:00 p.m.: 9-1-1: Nashville (Season 2 Premiere)

10:00 p.m.: Grey’s Anatomy (Season 23 Premiere)