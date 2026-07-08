ABC Fall 2026-2027 Schedule: Top-Rated Returning Shows, Plus an Untitled ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Spinoff

ABC has officially dropped its Fall 2026-2027 primetime schedule, bringing back its entire scripted lineup while adding new midseason series.

For the first time in the network’s history, every scripted series has been renewed, and for the second consecutive year, ABC is expanding its slate of original scripted programming.

In May, Disney Television Group President Craig Erwich previewed what viewers can expect from the network’s fall lineup.

“We enter this fall season from a position of undeniable strength,” Erwich said in a statement. “Our focus has always been simple: Make the best shows on television and get them to audiences however they want to watch. That strategy continues to drive the success of ABC and Hulu — from legacy hits being embraced by new generations to breakout series becoming the next cultural touchstones. With a standout slate of comedies, dramas, unscripted and live programming, alongside marquee events like the Super Bowl, the College Football Playoff, the GRAMMYS, and the Oscars in 2027, our content engine is firing on all cylinders.”

ABC Fall 2026-2027 Primetime Schedule

(Note: All times are listed in Eastern/Pacific)

MONDAY

8:00 p.m. ESPN’s “Monday Night Football”

TUESDAY

8:00 p.m. “Dancing with the Stars”

10:00 p.m. “R.J. Decker”

ABC “Dancing With the Stars” airs Tuesdays at 8:00 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

8:00 p.m. “Scrubs”

8:30 p.m. “Abbott Elementary”

9:00 p.m. “Celebrity Jeopardy!”

10:00 p.m. “Shark Tank”

THURSDAY

8:00 p.m. “9-1-1”

9:00 p.m. “9-1-1: Nashville”

10:00 p.m. “Grey’s Anatomy”

ABC “9-1-1: Nashville” airs Thursdays at 9:00 p.m.

FRIDAY

8:00 p.m. “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune”

9:00 p.m. “20/20” (two hours)

SATURDAY

7:30 p.m. College Football

SUNDAY

7:00 p.m. “America’s Funniest Home Videos”

8:00 p.m. “The Wonderful World of Disney”

ABC’s New Series for 2026–2027 Season (Midseason)

‘The Rookie: North’

ABC “The Rookie: North” premieres midseason.

ABC is expanding “The Rookie” franchise with “The Rookie: North,” which follows Alex Holland (Jay Ellis) as he pursues a second chance in life by joining the Pierce County Police Department. Driven by a traumatic home invasion, Alex begins his career as a rookie cop, tackling cases across urban and rural communities while trying to prove he has what it takes to succeed. Joining Ellis are Janet Montgomery, Karen Fukuhara, Chris Sullivan, Froy Gutierrez, Mya Lowe, and Malik Watson.

Untitled ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Spinoff (midseason 2027)

ABC “Grey’s Anatomy” is getting a new spinoff.

ABC is also expanding the “Grey’s Anatomy” universe with a brand-new spinoff. While details about the untitled series remain under wraps, Shondaland reported that it will be “connected to the main series — but exactly how remains a mystery for now.”

The new “Grey’s Anatomy” spinoff is reportedly set in rural West Texas and follows a team of doctors at a medical center that serves as the last hope for patients with few, if any, other healthcare options nearby.

The latest series, which is also executive-produced by “Grey’s Anatomy” star Ellen Pompeo, will premiere in midseason 2027, according to Deadline.

“I am incredibly excited to expand the ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ universe,” executive producer Meg Marinis said in a statement. “This opportunity will bring new characters and stories to life that will embody the same heart, emotion, and connection audiences have loved from ‘Grey’s’ for more than two decades — all set in my home state of Texas. I am so grateful to Shonda Rhimes for creating this dynamic world and feel so fortunate that I get to be a part of it.”