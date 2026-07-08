Former ‘DWTS’ Contestant Christina Milian, 44, Youthful as Ever in Stunning Beach Snapshots

Singer and actress Christina Milian has not aged a day in her latest social media upload.

The 44-year-old, who rose to fame as a child actress in the late 1990s, went on to pursue a huge career in music, achieving worldwide fame with hits “AM to PM,” “Dip It Low,” and “Say I,” to name a few.

Since her chart success, Milian has remained a regular face on the scene, starring as a contestant on “Dancing with the Stars” in 2013, serving as a correspondent on “The Voice” for several years, and having her own reality shows on E!

In her personal life, she is a proud mom to three children. Her eldest child, mini-me daughter Violet, 16, is the one she shares with her ex-husband, producer The Dream.

Milian has been married to French singer Matt Pokora since 2020 and has started a family with him, welcoming sons Isaiah, six, and Kenna, five.

Christina Milian Youthful as Ever Over Two Decades Later

25 years following her music breakthrough, Milian still looks incredibly young.

In an Instagram upload shared yesterday, on July 7, Milian wowed in a white bra top teamed with an oversized tie-up plaid shirt.

She teamed the ensemble with high-waisted three-quarter-length blue jeans. Milian tied her dark locks off her face and tied them up while accessorizing herself with a necklace.

Milian appeared makeup-free as she boasted her natural good looks.

In the first slide, she took a selfie on a sandy beach, flashing her radiant smile. In the following pic, Milian was captured from the legs up in front of the sun setting while holding on to a beach ball.

“I’d rather be barefoot on a beach today. You with me?” she wrote in her caption.

Meanwhile, in the third slide, the “Whatever U Want” hitmaker was captured wearing the same outfit in a video clip. Appearing inside a kitchen, Milian filmed herself trying a homemade popsicle that “turned out great.”

‘You Got the Beauty Gene’

Many of Milian’s 7.3 million followers rushed to the comments section to praise the star’s ageless looks.

“Omgsh! I remember you from Bring It On! I watched when I was younger! But Um? Ma’am do u never age?! Cuz what?! U look the exact same?!” one user wrote.

“Crazy pretty! Girl you got the beauty gene,” another person shared.

“Despite your age you still cute and shiny,” a third remarked.

“So beautiful,” a fourth said adding multiple red heart emoji.

How Christina Milian Maintains her Youthful Appearance

Last month, Milian promoted skincare brand Froya Organics and credited their products for her wrinkle-free appearance.

“The honest version of why I didn’t get Botox: It’s not principled. It’s not righteous. I’m not anti-anyone-who-does-it. I just thought about it for a long time and realized that what I actually wanted was for my skin itself to be healthier — not for one specific muscle to stop moving. Different problem, different solution,” she wrote on Facebook.

“So I started feeding my skin instead of paralyzing it. And these little balms from Frøya are filled with two amazing ingredients that heal the skin barrier in a matter of days. Just Arctic plants and beeswax. No water, no fillers, no fragrance.”

Milian concluded: “2 weeks later my face still moves and my skin looks better than it has in a decade.”