Professional Wrestler Who Used to Employ Taylor Swift Has His Say on Her Marriage — ‘Good for Her’

A professional wrestler who used to employ superstar Taylor Swift to babysit his three children has had his say on her marriage to Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Swift and Kelce, both 36, tied the knot in a star-studded ceremony at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Friday, July 3.

Jeff Jarrett, 58, who rose to fame in the 1990s as an active member of the WWE roster (then WWF) throughout its iconic “Attitude Era,” utilized Swift’s babysitting services back when they both resided in Nashville, Tennessee, during the now-billionaire singer-songwriter’s formative teenage years.

Swift’s dedication to her craft has resulted in her becoming one of the most successful recording artists of all time. It seems that work ethic began when she was just a child, having looked after Jarrett’s kids when she was an up-and-coming star.

Jarrett has spoken out about Swift’s relationship with Kelce and the possibility of the couple having children in the future.

Jeff Jarrett Says Swift & Kelce’s Kids Will Win the ‘Genetic Lottery’

Getty Jeff Jarrett wrestling the iconic Ric Flair.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Jeff Jarrett said that, despite his babysitting arrangement with Taylor Swift coming to an end many years ago, he has remained in touch with the singer-songwriter and her family — even after she found global megastardom.

Jarrett also said that, while it’s none of his business regarding whether or not Swift and Travis Kelce decide to have children, should they choose to, the kids will win the “genetic lottery,” given their mother’s brilliant artistry and father’s world class athleticism.

The wrestler also described Swift’s relationship with Kelce as “very good for her” and praised her for being “a sweet girl.”

TMZ also asked Jarrett whether or not he was in attendance for Swift and Kelce’s wedding last week, but it was a question he tactfully declined to answer out of respect for his former employee.

Who Is Jeff Jarrett?

Getty Jeff Jarrett back when Taylor Swift would babysit his kids.

Jeff Jarrett has been involved in the wrestling business since the mid-1980s. As well as being an active wrestler (to this day), he is also a prolific promoter in the business.

He began by performing in regional promotions like American Wrestling Association (AWA) and the Continental Wrestling Federation (CWF).

Bigger promotions like WWE (then WWF) and WCW beckoned, and it was in those two promotions that he adopted his most recognizable country music singer gimmick. That’s one of the few things he has in common with Taylor Swift.

Jarrett is also the founder of two wrestling promotions. He co-founded NWA Total Nonstop Action (now known as Impact Wrestling) with his father, and established Global Force Wrestling (GFW). The astute businessman is also the founder of the revived video game publisher Acclaim Entertainment.

He won championships in the likes of AEW, TNA, WWE, and WCW. Jarrett is also a Hall of Fame member in both the WWE and TNA.

As of 2026, he works for All Elite Wrestling (AEW) as an in-ring performer.

The star has also done some acting. Movies he has appeared in include the likes of 1993’s comedy “Life with Mikey,” 2003’s political comedy “Head of State,” 2012’s crime drama “Spring Breakers,” and 2023’s biographical sports drama “The Iron Claw.”

Jarrett’s career info was courtesy of his official website and IMDb.

Should you wish to, you can follow Jeff Jarrett on his official Instagram account where he currently has 104,000 followers.