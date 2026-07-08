‘General Hospital’ Spoiler: Carly’s New Blowup Prompts Case of Familial Déjà Vu?

Although General Hospital’s Carly (Laura Wright) has calmed down with the traditionally disastrous scheming over the years, she returned true to form thanks to Jack (Chris McKenna) recruiting Josslyn (Eden McCoy) into the WSB. Ever since that information came to light, she’s been on a mission to destroy him. Enter Valentin (James Patrick Stuart).

Revenge plots tend to make strange bedfellows. Carly and Valentin didn’t exactly hate each other in the past, but they weren’t exactly friends. Valentin was once married to Carly’s rival, Nina (Cynthia Watros), and Carly’s cousin Lulu (Alexa Havins) has a very contentious co-parenting relationship with him. However, once Carly realized that Valentin loathes Jack just as much as she does, she knew the Cassadine was the perfect partner to help her get payback.

As General Hospital viewers know, the initial connection between Carly and Valentin has developed into a steamy secret relationship, which became anything but secret in the episode airing on July 6. When Valentin returned to town, Carly ran into his arms with Sonny (Maurice Benard), Charlotte (Bluesy Burke), and Lulu looking on.

Will Lulu Rage at Carly?

ABC Alexa Havins as Lulu on General Hospital. (Disney/Christine Bartolucci)

Although cousins, Carly and Lulu have been close like sisters. Lulu is even the godmother of Josslyn. Because of this fact, Lulu may have an extremely hard time understanding how Carly could team up with Valentin. Not only that, but Carly has harbored him as a fugitive in her home, and continually watched as Charlotte came by to visit him.

Lulu could see Carly and Valentin’s closeness as a deep betrayal, especially when you consider that Lulu went to Carly, venting about Valentin’s legal problems and his bond with Charlotte. Carly pretty much told Lulu not to come between Charlotte and Valentin. Although the Metro Court owner was really advising Lulu to do what’s best for Charlotte, which was not severing Charlotte’s tie to her father, Lulu may no longer see things that way. Instead, Lulu may believe Carly was just advocating for her boyfriend.

Additionally, Lulu is probably going to be furious at Carly for allowing Charlotte to meet with Valentin in her house, knowing he was a wanted fugitive according to the WSB, and Cullum wanted him dead for nefarious reasons. Lulu may jump to the conclusion that Carly put her daughter in harm’s way, and when it comes to Spencers, you don’t mess around when it comes to their children.

Did Carly Betray Lulu… Again?

With all that being said, if Lulu feels betrayed, this will be the second time that Carly has placed her need for revenge above the well-being of her cousin. Years ago, show fans will recall that after Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) pushed Michael into confessing to the murder of Claudia Zacchara (Sarah Joy Brown), and Michael was subsequently thrown into prison, Carly made it her mission to blow up Dante’s life. Let’s not forget, Lulu’s beef with Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) stems from Brook Lynn agreeing to be a pawn of Carly’s in breaking up Lulu and Dante.

Should Lulu and Carly clash over Valentin and walk down memory lane about Dante, it will be interesting to see how things end. Especially with Carly and Valentin appearing to still be an item. Keep watching General Hospital, weekdays on ABC and streaming on Hulu, to see what happens next.