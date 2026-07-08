Jonathan Bennett’s Husband Shares Shirtless Video of the Hallmark Hunk While Adorably Swooning Over Him

Jonathan Bennett always knows how to make fans smile, but this time, it was his husband Jaymes Vaughan who gave everyone a sweet surprise. The couple, who regularly share glimpses of their love story with fans, had followers gushing over a playful new video featuring the beloved Hallmark star shirtless in the gym.

Bennett’s charm has made him a longtime favorite among Hallmark viewers, but he’s recently joined the soap opera “General Hospital,” bringing his signature charm to a new audience and giving fans a few extra reasons to tune in.

Check Out Bennett’s Shirtless Gym Moment

“I made him take the job for the health insurance but this sure is a nice perk,” Vaughan joked in the caption of his July 7 Instagram video.

The caption on the video of Bennett standing shirtless in the gym reads, “Thank you to whoever keeps writing shirtless scenes on General Hospital cause y’all got my husband looking like this 😍”

Fans in the comments were just as enthusiastic as Vaughan:

“Holy 🔥 Jonathan!”

“Someone needs to arrest Joe Fitzpatrick. It has to be illegal to look that good. 🔥”

“So what I’m hearing is we must start watching GH for the plot ?”

“Port Charles gotta have the best looking out for them! 🔥🙌😂😍”

“Writers and producers are doing the work. Bless you. 🙌🏼”

Even a few of Bennett’s fellow Hallmark stars showed up in the comments:

Nikki DeLoach wrote, “Smoke show”

Benjamin Ayres chimed in with, “Duuuuuuude 🔥”

Heather Hemmens added, “🔥🔥🔥”

Bennett & Vaughan Have Been Married for Over 4 Years

Bennett and Vaughan got married on March 19, 2022. The Finding Mr. Christmas host, who got engaged to Vaughan in November 2020, tied the knot in a destination wedding in Mexico.

“When you’re part of the LGBTQ+ fam, not everything in the wedding space is for you yet,” Vaughan told PEOPLE at the time. “The whole purpose of our wedding is to come together and join the two of us together, join our families together and start a new family.”

“And all that, as we were going through this process, we realized that our wedding is also more than just about us,” Bennett said. “It’s about the entire community.”

Instead of someone doing the usual wedding walk down the aisle, Bennett and Vaughan met one another at the altar after walking in to a song that Vaughan wrote for Bennett at the couple’s engagement.

The couple chose white roses for their floral arrangements in honor of Bennett’s late mother. “White flowers were her favorite,” Vaughan explained to the outlet. Guests at their wedding also honored her by wearing only shades of white.

“I got to marry my best friend! I knew we’d be emotional but I don’t think either of us realized just how overwhelming that moment would be until we were in it,” Vaughan said to the outlet. “Seeing him crying only made me cry harder, and then our guests cry harder, and then we’d all start laughing, and then all back into crying.”