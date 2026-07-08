Brandy & Lookalike Daughter Sy’Rai are ‘Twins’ in Iconic New Photos

Influential R&B singer Brandy Norwood and her mini-me daughter Sy’Rai Smith are practically twins in their new photos together.

Sy’rai, who is also a talented singer like her mother, has pursued a career in music, releasing her latest single, “Late Night,” last month. Brandy shares Sy’Rai, 24, with her ex-partner, Big Bert.

Over the weekend, Brandy received the Legend Award at this year’s Essence Black Women In Music celebration. She was in the company of many other icons, including Missy Elliott and Kandi Burruss, as well as her daughter.

On Instagram, Brandy shared a touching tribute to Sy’Rai, writing: “More than anything, I am blessed that my daughter sees what’s possible when you trust God, honor your heart, and never stops becoming. I am grateful that my parents know that everything I am is because of the love, faith, and foundation they gave me. Making them proud will always be one of my life’s greatest blessings.”

Brandy & Lookalike Daughter Sy’Rai Wow in New Pics

In a carousel post shared yesterday, on July 7, by Sy’Rai, Brandy and her daughter look flawless.

Brandy, 47, sported long braids with an oversized yellow jumper with mid-length sleeves. She teamed the outfit with loose-fitting pants with bananas printed on them.

The “I Wanna Be Down” hitmaker teamed her ensemble with black leather boots and accessorized with thick gold hoop earrings, small stud earrings, necklaces, and numerous bracelets while keeping her nails short.

Brandy opted for a furry orange over-the-shoulder bag while sporting a natural makeup look.

Sy’Rai, on the other hand, wore a short-sleeved zip-up white top with jeans and lace-up ballet-style heels. She accessorized with a beaded beret-style hat, a necklace, and bracelets.

In a series of snaps, Brandy posed behind Sy’Rai. In the first slide, the “Moesha” actress was captured with her legs parted as she sat on the edge of a piano. Sy’Rai was perched on a chair while both gazed directly at the camera lens.

For the following pic, they appeared closer up, with Sy’Rai pouting and Brandy lying down and resting her arm on her head. The final snapshot saw Brandy throwing up a peace sign and Sy’Rai gazing to her right.

“A valley girl with Mississippi blood. Oh and my mama got the keys to the city. #goat,” Sy’Rai wrote in her caption.

Fans Obsess Over the Pair

“Beautiful and gorgeous,” one user wrote.

“Love these pics,” another person shared.

“Twinssss omg,” a third remarked.

“TWINSSSS,” a fourth echoed.

Brandy’s ‘Beautiful Moment’ With Fans

Last month, Brandy performed a show in Malta and expressed on Instagram her gratitude to those who showed up and supported her.

“What a beautiful moment we shared together. Wow,” she wrote.

“There were moments during the dream where I completely lost myself in the music, the applause, (unbelievable) the memories, and the magic of #1994. That’s always my favorite time to dream from.”

Brandy continued: “To live this dream in reality reminds me why I fell in love with music and why it’s my purpose for being here. Thank you, Malta, for your energy, your love, and for dreaming my dream with me.”