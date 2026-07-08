Tia Mowry, 48, ‘Incredibly Loved’ as She Celebrates Birthday With 35-Year-Old Boyfriend

Iconic actress Tia Mowry celebrated her 48th birthday on July 6 with loved ones, including her 35-year-old boyfriend Javon’e Williams.

The “Twitches” star went Instagram official with her new man, who is a teacher, in May, sharing a wholesome pic of the pair on the beach. Since then, Mowry has continued to share and open up about their relationship as it blossoms.

Before Williams, Mowry became a mom to two children. In April 2008, she married fellow actor Cory Hardrict. They started a family in June 2011 and welcomed a son, Cree Taylor Hardrict, 15, and later had a daughter, Cairo Tiahna Hardrict, eight, in May 2018.

Tia Mowry Celebrates 48th Birthday With Boyfriend

In an Instagram carousel post shared yesterday, on July 7, Mowry celebrated her 48th birthday in style.

In a series of snaps, she rocked a white, semi-sheer lingerie bodysuit paired with high-waisted light blue denim shorts with frayed detailing. Mowry wrapped herself in an oversized blazer jacket and completed her look with white tie-up heels.

She accessorized herself with a gold watch, a ring, a necklace, large hoop earrings, and a bracelet while sporting her short nails with white polish.

Mowry sported her long blonde hair up in a ponytail and opted for a smoky eye makeup look.

While posing solo in front of a washed blue backdrop, Mowry also appeared at an intimate gathering with friends, including boyfriend Williams.

In one pic, the couple was all smiles as they touched each other’s foreheads. In a candid snapshot, they were seen taking a selfie as Mowry was holding on to a bouquet of flowers.

“48,” she wrote in her caption, adding the sparkle and purple heart emoji. “Feeling incredibly loved, deeply grateful and excited for everything this year has in store! Thanks for all the birthday wishes and to everyone who celebrated with me and made this day so special!”

Tia’s Followers Celebrate Her Birthday

Many of Mowry’s 12.5 million followers rushed to the comments section to wish her a happy birthday.

“May 48 be a year of abundance! You are so worthy of it Tia!!!” one user wrote.

“Happiest of birthdays,” actress Viola Davis.

“Glad you found love, happy birthday,Tia,” a third remarked.

“Happy Birthday Tia!!! Looked like the perfect way to celebrate. So happy for u!” a fourth fan said.

Tia ‘at Peace’ With New Relationship

Last month, Tia wowed on the BET Awards red carpet, wearing a strapless gold-embellished mini dress that fell above the knee. She rocked the ensemble with jeweled high-heels and accessorized with rings, earrings, and bangles.

While embarking on interviews at the event, she spoke to PEOPLE and opened up about her glowing relationship with Williams.

“I really feel like I’m at peace,” she said. “Meaning, what was really important for me was someone who really calmed my nervous system. No games being played, just intentional, honest. That’s what I’m experiencing right now.”

Mowry admitted that she is now “at ease” and feels “very present” and “grateful,” adding that she’s “just having fun with life.”