Tia Mowry, 47, Wows in Thigh-High Slit Dress & Gushes Over 35-Year-Old Boyfriend

Actress Tia Mowry, 47, has continued to open up about her new relationship with her 35-year-old boyfriend Javon’e Williams, a teacher who is also professionally known as Javon’e Armada.

Outside of her hugely successful career, Mowry is a mom to two children. In 2008, she married “The Oath” actor Cory Hardrict in April of that year, with whom she started a family in June 2011. They welcomed a son, Cree Taylor Hardrict, 15, and later had a daughter, Cairo Tiahna Hardrict, eight, in May 2018.

Since April 2024, the pair have been divorced, and Mowry has moved on with her new man.

Tia Mowry Gushes Over New Boyfriend

In May, Mowry made her relationship with Williams Instagram official with a wholesome snapshot of the pair on the beach.

Since then, the “Twitches” star has continued to open up about their love. In an Instagram post shared on July 1, Mowry posted a video of herself looking insane in a silky black dress with a thigh-high slit.

Pairing the look with matching heels, she tied back her braided locks in a ponytail while accessorizing with hoop earrings. Mowry kept her nails short for the occasion and painted them with white polish.

While strutting her stuff in what appeared to be an empty warehouse or carpark, Mowry captioned the clip with “Me when I found out he was born in 1990,” referring to Williams, who is 35 years old, according to The Sun.

Gushing over their love, Mowry raised her ponytail and flashed a radiant smile before smirking directly at the camera lens. Over the top played Brandy and Monica’s iconic hit “The Boy is Mine.”

“No further questions,” Mowry wrote in her caption, adding the smiling face emoji.

Fans Offer Their Praise

As Mowry continues to invite her followers in on her personal life, fans offered their support in the comments.

“Yessssss!!! I’m here for this!!! Cougars are winning!! I’m a cougar too!!!” one user wrote.

“Get it Sis,” another shared, adding multiple flame emoji.

“Go Tia. I am here for you and love that you are sharing with us!!” a third remarked.

“I know that’s right Tia!!” a fourth said.

Tia Mowry ‘at Peace’ With Javone Williams

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE at the BET Awards last week, Mowry discussed her “wonderful” relationship with Williams.

“I really feel like I’m at peace,” she said. “Meaning, what was really important for me was someone who really calmed my nervous system. No games being played, just intentional, honest. That’s what I’m experiencing right now.”

Mowry explained that she is now “at ease” and feels “very present” and “grateful,” adding that she’s “just having fun with life.”

However, she admitted Williams was able to come into her life after she set good intentions for herself.

“In the world of dating, you have to become who you want to date. You attract what and who you are, but you have to become that person yourself first,” Mowry insisted. “So I feel like I was in solitude for four years, which was challenging, but also rewarding.”