Tia Mowry ‘Glowing’ As She Stuns Alongside Lookalike Daughter

Actress Tia Mowry was supported by her followers as she shared content of herself getting ready for this year’s BET Awards.

The 47-year-old rose to fame after she and her twin sister, Tamera Mowry-Housley, starred in the hit ’90s sitcom “Sister, Sister.” Following the show’s huge success, the pair have continued to blossom with their careers.

In her personal life, Tia is a mom to two children. In 2008, she married fellow actor Cory Hardrict in April of that year, with whom she started a family in June 2011. Welcoming son, Cree Taylor Hardrict, 15, Tia later gave birth to their daughter, Cairo Tiahna Hardrict, eight, in May 2018.

In 2023, Tia and Cory filed for divorce in October 2022 after 14 years of marriage. Their divorce was finalized in April 2024.

Tia Mowry Glowing Alongside Lookalike Daughter

In a social media post shared to her Instagram page on June 30, Tia shared behind-the-scenes content of her getting glam for this year’s BET Awards.

For the star-studded ceremony, Tia wowed in a strapless gold-embellished mini dress that fell above the knee area. She paired the ensemble with jeweled high-heels and accessorized with rings, earrings, and bangles.

Tia styled her long blonde locks down and rocked a smokey eye makeup look.

As she began getting ready for the event, Tia shared a video of herself in a white robe while getting her hair and makeup done. As she enjoyed the process, she was joined by her lookalike daughter, Cairo.

The adorable clip saw the eight-year-old ask for a kiss on the cheek from Tia, which her mother immediately did while smiling.

The video then cut to Tia showing off the up-close details of her jewelry and dress as she wowed in the dazzling number.

“BET Awards!!! Always the best time. The energy, the love, the culture, the glam, all of it,” she wrote in her caption.

Tia’s Followers Obsess Over The Look

Following the wholesome post, many of Tia’s 12.5 million followers rushed to the comments section to gush over the “Twitches” actress.

“Yeah we definitely need to see you in more gold. This look was marvelous,” one user wrote.

“She is glowingggggg! Ok twin, I see you!” another person shared.

“Such a work of art. That is what you are. Art,” a third remarked.

“What a queen of radiant electrifying beauty,” a fourth said.

“You are so happy and beautiful,” a fifth fan added.

Cairo’s Safari-Themed Birthday Party

In May, Tia honoured Cairo’s eighth birthday with a safari-themed bash.

While surrounded by loved ones, Cairo’s big day featured a variety of animals, including a tortoise, tarantula, guinea pig, and parrot. In a video clip shared by Tia, Cairo was seen playing with different snakes, one of which she confidently let rest around her neck.

As she watched her daughter, all relaxed, Tia was seen hilariously freaking out in the background.

In her Instagram caption, Tia revealed her youngest child is “OBSESSED with animals and insisted on it.”

She continued: “As you can tell, I was TERRIFIED and Cairo was FEARLESS! I love watching you grow into the brave, curious, unapologetically YOU little girl you are. Happy birthday, my sweet girl!”