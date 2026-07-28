Tia Mowry Writes Emotional Letter to Herself About Motherhood with Never-Seen Photos from Pregnancy

Tia Mowry’s greatest role yet!

As a child actor, Mowry, 48, spent most of her early years in front of the camera. While she’s been an active actress for over three decades, Mowry once shared in a statement that becoming a mom was her “biggest accomplishment.”

In an Instagram post from Monday, July 27, Mowry shared 11 throwback photos from when she was pregnant with her two children, Cree and Cairo, whom she welcomed with ex-husband Cory Hardrict.

On each photo, the “Sister, Sister” star wrote an encouraging message to herself, reflecting on her motherhood journey and the obstacles she overcame to become the woman she is today.

Tia Mowry Reflects on Her Two Pregnancies

“To the mom I was in the beginning, you were learning in real time. The challenge was real. You trusted your body. You found your own rhythm. You gave yourself grace. You made space for both kids. You made room for yourself too. You loved them differently but equally. You realized it takes a village. And this is only the beginning ❤️,” Mowry wrote.

She captioned her post, reflecting that same sentiment, “The real glow-up was becoming their mom 🤎✨.”

Mowry, who finalized her divorce with Hardrict in April 2024, previously told PEOPLE that after splitting from Hardrict in 2022, being a single mom felt like she was in full-on “survival mode.”

“I’m always making sure everybody is okay, everybody’s alive, everybody’s healthy, everybody’s fed, and making sure everybody’s fine, they have no holes in their socks, et cetera,” she added.

Tia Mowry’s Experience with Postpartum

Mowry and Hardrict welcomed their firstborn, Cree, 15, in 2011. When describing Cree’s personality, Mowry told PEOPLE that when he was in grade school, his teachers were shocked to see how naturally he cared for others.

“He’s very funny, considerate, and caring,” Mowry shared. “Even his schoolteacher wrote me a letter saying just how caring he is of other people’s feelings, and they said they really don’t see that at a young age.”

When her daughter Cairo turned three years old in 2021, Mowry candidly opened up about how thankful she was to not have given up on her will to have a second child.

“Having children was never easy for me. Maybe that’s why I waited so long to try and go for a second round. I will tell you this, I am so glad I didn’t give up,” she wrote on Instagram. “#Cairo, you have changed my life in so many beautiful ways. Being your mother brings me so much joy!”

In a previous interview with PEOPLE, the Hallmark alum also shed light on her postpartum experience following the birth of Cairo.

“When I knew that I had postpartum [depression] … I didn’t want to admit it. It was that shame,” she said before noting that her close friends and sister, Tamera Mowry, gave her the support she needed. “When I was sad or going through my emotions, I would talk about it. I didn’t suppress them. I think that helped.”