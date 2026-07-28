Marcello Hernández Reveals ‘Surprising’ Encounter with Legendary Hollywood Superstar at Taylor Swift’s Wedding

It’s no secret that Marcello Hernández is having a moment. Coming off a hot season of “Saturday Night Live,” and then hosting the ESPYs, he can currently be seen starring opposite Kevin Hart in new Netflix comedy “72 Hours.”

In that vein, he and Hart appeared together on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on July 27. During that appearance, Hernández revealed that he was one of the select few invited to attend the wedding of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, watching the couple exchanging vows.

A Superstar Encounter

When asked by host Andy Cohen to single out the most surprising thing about the nuptials, he dropped a ginormous name.

“The most surprising thing I saw at the wedding was Tom Cruise,” Hernández recalled, as reported by People.

“I got to talk to Tom Cruise, and he grew up in a house full of women, and we got to relate about that,” he shared.

In addition, Hernández also compared the experience to his recent ESPYs hosting gig, due to the number of professional sports stars in attendance. “I think just being around athletes that, you know, I look up to, it was like the ESPYS…” he added.

He Broke a Big Wedding Rule

According to Hart — who did not attend the wedding — Hernández somehow managed to circument the event’s now-famous no-cellphone policy.

“Oh, you saw more than that’, cause you were sending me videos,” Hart exclaimed. “You were like, ‘Kev, I can’t believe this. There’s no phones allowed but look, I snuck mine in.’ Right, remember?”

Hernández responded by laughing at his co-star’s attempts to bust him, and spoke directly to the camera.

“I didn’t do that!” he declared, addressing Kelce. “Hey, yo, Trav, I did not do that!”

A Star-Studded Night

As People reports, Hernández had been seen entering Madison Square Garden on July 3 alongside his girlfriend, Ana Ameilia Battle Cabral. They were photographed when they exited the venue later that night.

While Hernández didn’t tell “Watch What Happens Live” viewers whether he conversed with any other celebrities, the opportunity was certainly there given that the star-studded guest list included such superstars as Reese Witherspoon, Julia Roberts, Tom Hanks, Brad Pitt and other A-list celebs.

A ’72 Hours’ Learning Curve

In an interview with People at the New York City premiere of “72 Hours,” Hernández opened up about what he’d learned from co-star Hart while filming their new comedy.

“[Hart] taught me a lot of stuff, you know what I mean? He taught me how to deal with back pain, how to deal with sciatica, I believe is what he has,” said the 28-year-old “SNL” star about his 47-year-old co-star.

“Also, Kevin, it’s stairs — he taught me that stairs become a challenge as you get older. So I got a new respect for stairs,” he joked, adding that working with Hart “made me grateful for my youth.”

Joking aside, Hernández admitted that seeing Hart in action, leading a big-budget movie, was like taking in a masterclass in Hollywood stardom. “Just getting to see him work, he’s a true pro,” he said. “It was a blessing also to see him work, on a more serious note.”