‘The Lord of the Rings’ Star Reveals His Trilogy Pay Was So Low That He Had to Sell His House — ‘It Was Not a Lot of Money!’

One of the major stars of the iconic original “The Lord of the Rings” movie trilogy has revealed that his salary for the three movies was so low that he had to sell his house.

Sean Astin, 55, played Samwise Gamgee in 2001’s “The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring,” 2002’s “The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers,” and 2003’s “The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King.” Collectively, the three movies grossed around $2.9 billion at the global box office (per Box Office Mojo).

Given that Astin’s character was one of the driving forces behind the whole saga, and given the colossal amount of cash the movie’s generated, the amount the actor earned might surprise people.

The star of 1985’s “The Goonies,” 1991’s “Toy Soldiers,” and Netflix’s “Stranger Things” chatted with The Guardian to discuss the extreme impact his low pay had on his life at the time.

Sean Astin Negotiated ‘Such a Small Amount’ for His Role in ‘The Lord of the Rings’

Getty Sean Astin.

In his chat with Steve Rose of The Guardian, and as reported by Parade, Sean Astin revealed that, despite the movie’s massive popularity and the exposure he got from it, he did not earn as much as you might expect.

Astin said, “I was not prepared for that level of visibility and access. And there was a disconnect between the attention that I was getting and how much money we had.”

He went on, saying, “It was not a lot of money! In fact, I had to sell my house because I negotiated such a small amount on the trilogy.”

That’s a pretty shocking fact, given how much the movie grossed. Moreover, it’s worse considering the amount of joy it gave people and continues to give people to this day.

In a previous discussion on the “Jim and Sam Show,” Astin confirmed the actual figures. He told the hosts, “I did the audition process and got offered Lord of the Rings, and it was an offer for $250,000 for a year and a half.

Astin continued, “And I was like, ‘Wait a minute, my pen signed this contract, which obligated me to $250,000 a year, and I’m gonna sign this contract, which will make it so that I absolutely cannot satisfy that other thing.'”

He concluded, “So it was $75,000 a movie. No residuals.”

Thankfully, Astin has no such financial issues in 2026.

Astin is Now ‘Financially Comfortable’

Getty Sean Astin.

Sean Astin subsequently told The Guardian that he is “very comfortable financially now.”

While he volunteers in an unpaid role as the National President of the SAG-AFTRA actors’ union, his appearances in many notable productions since “The Lord of the Rings” ensure he’s financially set for life.

As well as his iconic 10-episode stint in the aforementioned “Stranger Things,” his television credits in the last 23 years include narrating British documentary series “Meerkat Manor,” a key role in the action thriller series “24,” the eponymous role in the animated children’s series “Special Agent Oso,” voicing Raphael in “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles,” and narrating the animated comedy series “The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants.”

Movie-wise, his subsequent credits include 2004’s rom-com “50 First Dates,” 2006’s fantasy comedy-drama “Click,” 2009’s musical comedy “Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel,” the 2014 horror sequel “Cabin Fever: Patient Zero,” the 2023 sports drama “Hard Miles,” and 2026’s crime black comedy “Chili Finger.”

It’s a shame Sean Astin’s pay for “The Lord of The Rings” was so poor. However, the reward of simply being part of something so iconic must at least somewhat make up for it. More to the point, the fact he’s now a wealthy man means he can put any financial concerns behind him.

Sean Astin’s filmography info was courtesy of IMDb.