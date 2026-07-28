Music Industry Icon Postpones Tour After Emergency Surgery

Bret Michaels‘ solo “Live & Amplified 2026 Tour” isn’t exactly going as planned for the Poison singer and reality TV star, who can currently be seen popping up on Netflix’s “Calabasas Confidential” with his 25-year-old daughter, Raine.

That’s because the ’80s and ’90s glam metal icon has had to postpone his upcoming shows after undergoing emergency kidney stone surgery.

Bret Revealed Why He Underwent Unexpected Surgery

Getty Bret Michaels

On July 22, Michaels took to Facebook to share an update with fans in a post that included photos of the singer on stage as well as an image of him in a hospital bed.

“On this #WisdomWednesday, the first thing I learned is complete gratitude for the frontline workers, doctors and nurses who this week have recently taken care of me, as the kidney stone (after almost 7 days of waiting it out) would not pass,” he wrote in the caption.

Noting that, despite experiencing “intense” pain, he managed to perform during his July 10 concert in Charleston, West Virginia, and in Grantville, Pennsylvania, on July 11, as well as during a private show at Fairchild Air Force Base near Spokane, Washington, that took place on July 18, he revealed that he was admitted to the hospital the following day.

Michaels then explained in his Facebook message that the kidney stone wouldn’t pass on its own, which is why surgery had to be done to remove it. He is now trying to recover so that he can “continue playing great shows for great fans” as soon as his doctor says that he’s well enough to do so. And when will that be?

Bret Will Need 3 to 4 Weeks to Recover Before Resuming His Tour

Getty Bret Michaels

Another update was shared via Michaels’ Facebook page on July 27, informing his fans that he’ll need more time to recover before heading back out on the road.

“On Sunday, July 19, Bret was subsequently diagnosed with a complicated obstructing kidney stone requiring immediate surgery,” read the caption of the post. The procedure involved using a ureteral stent, which was left in place following the surgery.

The post notes that since Michaels deals with other health issues, such as Type 1 Diabetes as well as a lower back compression fracture, and because the “ureteral stent causes significant internal friction, constant physical discomfort, and localized inflammation,” which can be made worse due to Michaels’ highly physical performances, he’s at serious risk of suffering “intense pain spikes, gross hematuria, and acute stent displacement, which would require immediate medical intervention.”

Getty Bret Michaels

That’s why Michaels has been told that he won’t be able to resume his tour for another three to four weeks.

While this is likely a frustrating fact for Michaels’ to face, he also shared a message with his fans, saying, “I’m forever grateful for the amazing medical treatment and ongoing medical attention throughout my personal life and career, and truly grateful for family, friends, fans, band, crew and promoters for their understanding and, if all goes well, will hit the road late August back to delivering 1000% energy, intensity and truly nothing but a good time.”

Although there is no current information on exactly where and when Michaels’ tour will resume following his recovery, fans can check out the singer’s website and social media accounts for additional updates.