‘Bachelor’ Alum Reveals She’s Pregnant with a ‘Double Rainbow Baby’

Not long after Nick Viall announced the joyful birth of his twin girls following three pregnancy losses, his ex-fiancée, Vanessa Grimaldi, who he met during his time as “The Bachelor,” has revealed that she’s expecting her own rainbow baby.

‘Our Little Miracle…’

Grimaldi took to Instagram on Monday, July 27, to share a video that announced the big news.

In it, her husband Josh Wolfe, can be seen lying his head on a dock with water and trees in the background. Grimaldi then comes into view and gives him a kiss before she rests her head on top of her hubby’s. That’s followed by the appearance of the couple’s 3-year-old son, Winston, who runs into the shot while holding a strip of sonogram images.

The video also featured text that told Grimaldi’s followers, “We’ve been keeping a secret… our double rainbow baby is on the way ❤️🧿”

In the caption, the excited mom wrote, “Winston’s been collecting some of his toys to give to the baby 🥹🥹 We’re beyond excited to meet our little miracle and finally share the news!🙏🏼🧿🌈🌈”

Grimaldi’s Double Rainbow Baby Comes After Multiple Losses

For those who don’t know, the term “rainbow baby” refers to a little one who is conceived and born following the loss of a previous pregnancy or child. Grimaldi is using the term “double rainbow baby” because she experienced two losses last year, according to People.

On June 9, 2025, Grimaldi shared an Instagram post, and wrote, “This is my second miscarriage. Saying that out loud still feels surreal. Especially finding out during my ultrasound. Again. It adds another layer to the grief, one that’s heavier, more complicated and harder to put into words.”

Reflecting on what she was experiencing and what she was doing to cope, as well as the gratitude she had been feeling for her son, she also noted that her husband had gotten her an iced cappuccino, which she hadn’t been able to have while she was pregnant. She explained, “It felt simple. But also like the first step back to myself. A small moment of comfort in a sea of ache.”

Grimaldi also offered a “❤️‍🩹Gentle reminder” in the caption of her post, noting that miscarriages occur more often than many people are aware of. She explained that this kind of loss occurs during approximately 1 in 4 pregnancies that people are aware of, while many others happen before the person even knows that they’re pregnant.

Mentioning the fact that knowing this doesn’t lessen the pain of a miscarriage, she noted that realizing that “this grief is shared by so many can be a quiet kind of comfort,” saying, “You are part of a larger community of women who have loved deeply, lost painfully, and are finding ways to heal.”

Grimaldi’s followers responded in the comments of her post with support, along with a few messages from those who were expecting or had welcomed a rainbow baby after their own loss, which perhaps helped Grimaldi during her journey.