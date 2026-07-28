‘America’s Got Talent’ 2026 Spoilers: How Does the Judges’ Callbacks Round Work?

The auditions on “America’s Got Talent” Season 21 have wrapped up, but the competition is just beginning. Before viewers get a chance to vote during the live shows, the “AGT” judges — Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Mel B, and Sofia Vergara — have to narrow down the acts to just the Top 44. To help the process for “AGT” Season 21, NBC is adding a new round to the competition: the Judges’ Callbacks round. Check out the details on this new round below in our “America’s Got Talent” spoilers.

What Is the Judges’ Callbacks Round?

This is a new round starting during Season 21. This will be a chance for the judges to determine some of the final spots in the Top 44.

During the audition rounds, contestants receive one of three outcomes:

They are eliminated when the judges hand out enough “no” votes.

At least three of the judges vote “yes,” keeping the act in contention for one of those spots in the Top 44.

Receiving a Golden Buzzer, and earning a spot directly in the live shows and in the Top 44 acts.

Of course, 10 spots have been determined from the Golden Buzzers. The judges deliberate and determine the other 34 acts, but they were struggling this summer. To help, they decided to introduce this new round.

For the Judges’ Callbacks round, each judge will bring some of the acts to their own homes. These acts will get one more chance to prove they deserve a spot in the live shows.

In a teaser for the new round, we did see that Elektro Dads, Vahtang, Butter & Grit, and Olivia Befus will be taking part in this new round. Who else will get called back?

How Is This New Round Different?

In previous seasons, the judges would do their deliberating behind closed doors. Viewers would just find out the Top 44 acts before moving on to the live shows.

For this new season, NBC is pulling back the curtain. The judges will pick acts they want to see again. They will then choose the best of the best from these callbacks, and they will make the Top 44.

For tonight’s new episode, the judges will determine which acts will move directly to the live shows, then they will determine which other acts will perform in this new Judges’ Callbacks round.

When Is the Judges’ Callbacks Round on ‘AGT’ 2026?

So, when does this new round start on “America’s Got Talent” Season 21?

The Judges’ Callbacks will take place on Tuesday, August 4, and Tuesday, August 11. For tonight’s episode (Tuesday, July 28), the judges will deliberate and announce which acts have officially made the live shows.

From there, they will also announce all of the acts that will be coming back for the Judges’ Callbacks, which will be taking place at the judges’ homes. The acts will perform over the next two weeks, and then the live shows will start on Tuesday, August 18. That will, officially, be the first time viewers get to vote for their favorites.

I do like that the acts will get another chance to perform in front of the judges. However, performing inside the judges’ home is a lot different than performing in front of a huge studio audience.

Are you excited for this new round on “AGT” Season 21?