Ryan Seacrest Honors His Late Father in Emotional Tribute That Moves Fans to Tears

Ryan Seacrest marked what would have been his father’s birthday with a tribute that had fans reaching for tissues. The “Wheel of Fortune” host, 50, shared a carousel of family photos on Instagram, including a throwback of his Dad, Gary, blowing out candles with Ryan and his sister Meredith as kids, alongside a more recent shot of the extended family gathered around a dinner table.

Getty Ryan Seacrest attends the “American Idol” Season 22 Top 10 Event at The Aster.

“Today we honor and celebrate my best friend on his birthday. Dad. He was the best listener I have ever met, and he always said, ‘I love this family.’ We love you and miss you, Dad,” Ryan wrote in the caption.

Fans Flood the Post With Love and Support

The post quickly drew more than 27,000 likes, including one from Kris Jenner, along with hundreds of comments from fans sending their condolences.

“I totally understand and get it. It’s the best and hardest day. I miss my Dad and Mom too. Celebrate your Dad by remembering your favorite moments with him. ❤️🙏,” one follower wrote.

Another added, “It’s so tough to lose a parent, especially when he is your best friend too. Happy Birthday to your Dad.”

One fan reacted, “🥺🥹 ♥️. It doesn’t ever get easier it just becomes part of your journey. Celebrating Dad even when he’s gone is honestly admirable. God bless you and your family on this journey. ♥️”

One commenter shared personal experience of meeting Gary in person, writing, “I only met your Dad once. But he had a wise & proud energy. You honor him with your kindness & natural leadership. He shaped you into a star that shines so brightly & a humanitarian who does so much for children.”

Another fan wrote, “Your dad sounds like the ultimate hype man, always on repeat in your heart.”

Others shared their own grief in the comments. “Sending so much love and prayers!! So so hard, I know because I’ve been there,” one fan wrote, while another offered, “Happy birthday Gary, you are missed.”

Inside Gary Seacrest’s Health Battle and Legacy

Gary passed away in October at 79 after a years-long fight with prostate cancer. The “American Idol” host announced the news on Instagram at the time, writing, “It is with a heavy heart that I share with you that my loving father peacefully passed away earlier this week. My mom, sister, and I have peace knowing he is in a better place and free of any pain or suffering.”

He continued, “We are heartbroken,” calling his father “a devoted husband for 56 years, an incredible Papa to Flora, and my best friend.”

A Family Still Navigating a Heartbreaking Family Loss

Ryan has spoken candidly about the toll his father’s illness took on their family, including an emotional on-air moment when he described the cancer spreading through his Dad’s body.

With the holidays approaching, Ryan has said the season will look different without his father there. “We’ll keep our traditions of making a Caesar salad that he always used to love to do. Pour a little glass of red wine, his favorite, and toast to him,” Ryan told People in December 2025.

Despite the loss, he says, “it’ll be a special Christmas,” one spent honoring the man who shaped so much of who he is.

The Ryan Seacrest Foundation also paid tribute to Gary after his death, honoring the role he played in the organization’s roots. “Together with his wife Connie and their children Meredith and Ryan, Gary helped found the Ryan Seacrest Foundation. He took immense pride in the joy and inspiration it brings to children and families during some of their toughest times, and his warmth, kindness, and unwavering support helped shape who we are today,” the foundation wrote in its caption.

