HGTV’s Tristyn & Kamohai Kalama Reveal a Hidden Struggle From Their Past 

HGTV stars Tristyn and Kamohai Kalama are getting candid about the financial struggles they faced long before becoming familiar faces on television.

The “Renovation Aloha” couple took to Instagram on Tuesday, July 28, to share a heartfelt video and message reflecting on the difficult road they traveled before finding success in real estate and home renovation.

The Couple Opens Up With Fans

In the video, Kamohai addressed a common misconception about their background.

“We were $80,000 in bad debt. I think we hear all the time or a lot of the critics are always like that we both came from a ton of money,” he said.

The couple expanded on that message in a lengthy caption, explaining that their journey looked far different than many people assume.

“Hard work doesn’t always look the way people think it does,” they wrote.

They went on to explain that they did not begin their careers with financial advantages.

“We didn’t come from money. We didn’t have trust funds. We didn’t have family writing checks to make our dreams happen.”

Instead, they said their early years were filled with uncertainty and difficult decisions.

“We came from debt. From wondering how we were going to pay the bills some months. From taking risks that could’ve gone either way. From failing, learning, and getting back up again.”

As their business and television careers have grown, the Kalanas said they have noticed that criticism has grown alongside their success.

“As we’ve grown, the criticism hasn’t gotten quieter—it has gotten louder,” they wrote. “People create stories to explain your success because it’s easier than believing it came from years of sacrifice, consistency, and relentless work.”

They added that success can often lead to assumptions from people on all sides.

“The ones above you try to keep you down, and the ones below you think you got it handed to you.”

According to the couple, the reality behind their accomplishments is much simpler.

“The truth is far less glamorous. We just kept showing up.”

They concluded their message with words of encouragement for anyone facing their own challenges.

“If you’re in a season where it feels impossible, keep going. Don’t let someone else’s assumptions make you question your own journey. Your story isn’t finished yet.”

Fans Praise the Couple For Their Honestly

The post quickly resonated with followers, many of whom thanked the couple for being transparent about their past.

“It’s easy for people to see success and automatically think handouts got you there,” one fan wrote. “Even if you did get handouts… and??? Making something of yourselves makes many people uncomfortable because it’s a mirror. Keep going!”

Another commenter shared, “Many times I’ve told my daughter… sorry I gave you a good work ethic instead of a trust fund. It will last longer.”

Others applauded the couple for discussing the realities of building a business.

“Love your transparency with such humbleness and honesty. Being an owner of a small business is not easy or for the weak. I know how hard it is and especially when we start with a shoe string budget. Excited to see ya’ll grow. Stay Humble! Stay Kind.”

Another fan admitted they never believed the rumors.

“Thank you for sharing your story I never thought for a minute you came from money. I don’t even know why people would assume that. Maybe it’s because of your house. Hard work pays off and you guys certainly do a lot of hard work.”

One follower suggested the couple’s difficult past has influenced the way they approach life today.

“And I think that’s the reason why you want to help so many!!!”

Another simply added, “No need to explain. You two are doing great work. Some people are just miserable.”

By sharing their story, Tristyn and Kamohai hope to remind others that success often comes after years of setbacks, persistence and believing in a vision long before anyone else sees it.