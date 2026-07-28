Orlando Bloom Packs on PDA With Girlfriend Luisa Laemmel During Beach Getaway

Orlando Bloom and girlfriend Luisa Laemmel are soaking up the summer together.

The “Pirates of the Caribbean” star, 49, was photographed enjoying a romantic beach day with the 28-year-old model over the weekend at the exclusive Alpemare Beach Club in Forte dei Marmi, Italy.

The pair appeared relaxed and affectionate as they spent time together in the water and on the beach.

The Couple Looked to Be in Good Spirits

Photos obtained by TMZ showed the couple packing on the PDA while swimming in the Mediterranean. Laemmel wrapped her arms around Bloom’s shoulders as they floated together, smiling and laughing throughout the outing.

At one playful moment, the model was even seen dunking Bloom beneath the water, prompting more laughter from the pair as they enjoyed the sunny day.

Both also put their beach-ready physiques on display during the getaway before eventually making their way back to shore.

After taking a swim, Bloom rinsed off at an outdoor shower before grabbing a blue towel to dry off while continuing to enjoy the day by the water.

The Italian beach outing is just the latest stop in what has become a busy summer together for the couple.

Last month, Bloom and Laemmel were also spotted attending Milan Men’s Fashion Week, further fueling speculation that their relationship has become increasingly serious.

The pair were first linked publicly after attending the Super Bowl together in February in the San Francisco Bay Area.

They were photographed leaving the stadium arm in arm following the championship game, immediately sparking romance rumors.

The Couple Have Been Private With Their Relationship

Although neither Bloom nor Laemmel has publicly discussed when their relationship officially began, reports have suggested they had already been dating privately before making appearances together.

A source previously told The U.S. Sun, “Orlando and Luisa have been quietly seeing each other for several months.”

The insider also hinted that the relationship had already become an important part of both of their lives.

“They’ve become a proper little family unit and Orlando even flew his teacup poodle Biggie Smalls over for the trip,” the source claimed.

Because Bloom is based in Los Angeles while Laemmel spends much of her time in New York, the source acknowledged that seeing one another regularly isn’t always easy.

“He is based in LA while she’s in New York, so they don’t get to see each other all the time,” the source added. “But there’s a real spark.”

Bloom’s relationship with Laemmel comes after the actor’s split from longtime partner and former “American Idol” judge Katy Perry. The former couple had been together for several years and share a daughter.

Since then, Bloom has largely kept his personal life out of the spotlight, making his recent public outings with Laemmel especially notable.

Their latest vacation photos suggest the pair are continuing to enjoy spending time together despite their long-distance schedules.

Whether splashing around in the ocean, sharing affectionate embraces or simply relaxing under the Italian sun, the couple appeared comfortable in each other’s company throughout the beach outing.

As summer continues, Bloom and Laemmel seem to be making the most of their time together, adding another romantic destination to what has already been a globe-trotting year.