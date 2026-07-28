HGTV Star Erin Napier Shares Sweet Bedtime Moment With Daughter

Erin Napier is giving fans another glimpse into the quiet family moments that mean the most to her.

The HGTV star took to Instagram on Monday, July 27, to share an adorable bedtime tradition with one of her daughters, and followers couldn’t get enough of the heartwarming moment.

Erin’s Sweet Activity With Her Daughter

Posting a photo of herself lying in bed beside one of her girls, Erin showed the two enjoying some peaceful reading time together before lights out.

The pair each had a book in hand as they relaxed side by side, while Sarah McLachlan’s rendition of “Blackbird” played over the image.

Erin accompanied the sweet snapshot with a caption that highlighted just how much she treasures this stage of motherhood.

“‘Mama can we lay in your bed and read our books for a little while before bedtime?’ — Maybe my favorite parenting season yet!?!”

The simple family moment quickly resonated with parents and book lovers alike, with many sharing similar traditions from their own homes.

“My 18 year old daughter still comes in to do this, or draw in her sketch pad if she sees my light on reading and my husband is still watching his shows,” one follower wrote.

Another reflected on a childhood memory, commenting, “I used to do this with my mom and when I heard my dad coming I’d lay as flat as could be under the covers to surprise him. He always acted surprised.”

Others shared how reading together has remained an important family tradition.

“Hopefully one day it’ll be ‘hey, kiddo I see the flashlight under the blanket. Put the book away until tomorrow.’ My Mom used to say that to me all the time growing up. Reading is still my biggest hobby.”

Another parent wrote, “We had a reading party tonight – all 4 of our little family cozied up with books before bedtime. Maybe the best type of party my little introvert heart has ever been to.”

Several others kept their reactions short and sweet.

“So sweet!!”

“My boys call it our ‘book club’ when we all read in my bed! ❤️ it’s the best.”

Erin Often Shares Sweet Moments With Her Family

Family has long been at the center of Erin and husband Ben Napier’s lives. The HGTV couple are parents to daughters Helen, who was born in 2018, and Mae, who arrived in 2021.

Helen’s birth was especially meaningful after Erin had previously shared that doctors told her she likely wouldn’t be able to have children. The couple later welcomed Mae, naming their youngest daughter after Erin’s beloved aunt.

In recent years, Erin has also opened up about the family’s decision to homeschool their daughters.

Back in April, she shared a “day in the life” look at homeschooling through an Instagram video, admitting she once questioned whether it was the right path.

“Some people think homeschooling is weird. I did too when I was young,” Erin said. “Around the time Helen was born, we met some homeschoolers who were so remarkable, so mature, so communicative, and interested in learning, it made us realize we wanted whatever that was.”

The video featured Helen and Mae completing lessons, working on projects and helping with household chores around the family’s Laurel, Mississippi, home.

“The day starts with chores: dishes, laundry, feeding dogs, watering the garden,” Erin explained, noting that her younger daughter is responsible for “watering the garden every morning.”