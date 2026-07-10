Justin Trudeau Steals the Show in Katy Perry’s Playful Tour Video

Justin Trudeau is proving to be one of Katy Perry’s biggest supporters.

The former Canadian prime minister made a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it appearance in one of Perry’s latest social media videos, delighting fans as he briefly danced along to her new single, “Watch It Burn.”

Fans Could Not Get Enough of the Cute & Funny Cameo

Perry, 41, shared the clip from Germany while continuing the European leg of her Out of Office Tour.

The singer had just performed at Stuttgart’s Jazz Open festival on Wednesday, July 8, and posted a lighthearted video of herself hopping around backstage to the outro of her new song alongside members of her team.

She captioned the post, “Ancient texts say that if you hop to this song you will get 1,000 years of good luck.”

While Perry was the focus of the video, many fans quickly noticed Trudeau unexpectedly popping into the background.

He joined the group for a few playful hops before quickly stepping back out of frame, creating a surprise cameo that immediately caught viewers’ attention.

The brief appearance sparked plenty of excitement in the comments section.

“OMG WE LOVE JUSTIN JUMPING ON THE BACK,” one fan wrote.

Another commented, “I SCREAMED SO HARD WHEN I SAW JUSTIN HAHAHAHAHAHAHA.”

Others added, “Justin is in da houseeeee,” “WE LOVE A SUPPORTIVE PARTNER,” “Justin had fun,” and “omg justin trudeau.”

The sweet moment is the latest glimpse fans have received into Perry and Trudeau’s relationship, which has become increasingly public in recent weeks.

Perry Has Been Sharing Sweet Moments with Trudeau

Last month, Perry shared another behind-the-scenes look at their life together after attending the premiere of “The Lifetimes Tour: Live From Paris” during the Tribeca Festival in New York.

The former “American Idol” judge posted a carousel of photos and videos from the event, including moments that fueled discussion about her appearance alongside Trudeau following their red carpet debut together.

The couple also made headlines during a post-screening Q&A when Perry spoke candidly about how much her personal life has changed since the Paris concerts featured in the film were recorded in November 2025.

“Actually, that show was after I met the love of my life, and so I felt very anchored by that,” Perry said. “I’m a little bit like a rainbow kite. I fly super high. Sometimes I need to be anchored, so to have that anchor finally makes me feel really whole now.”

The heartfelt remarks marked one of Perry’s most personal comments to date about her relationship with Trudeau, who was reportedly in attendance for the discussion.

Trudeau has also made sweet comments about Perry. In a social media post, he wrote, “So happy to be by your side, Katy.”

The romance appears to be continuing to grow.

According to reports, the pair have already introduced their children to one another as they approach their first anniversary together, signaling that the relationship has become increasingly serious.

For now, fans are enjoying every small glimpse the couple chooses to share.