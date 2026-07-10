‘Big Brother’ Contestant Reveals Why He Dropped Out Just Before Season 28 Move-In Day

28-year-old Levi Banks was rumored to be among the Houseguests for Season 28 of “Big Brother.” However, when CBS announced the official cast list, his name was nowhere to be found. The young man also didn’t appear on the season premiere.

With the show debuting on Thursday, June 9, Banks took to social media to both confirm he was initially slated to compete on the series.

He then explained why he dropped out shortly before move-in day.

Why Would-Be Contestant Dropped Out

In an Instagram video shared ahead of the show’s 90-minute premiere, Banks revealed his reasons for stepping away from the series.

“What is up, ‘Big Brother’ fans?” he began. “My name is Levi Banks, and I just wanted to give you all a quick update and to let you know that I am doing great.”



“I was all set and ready to move into the ‘Big Brother’ house this season, and as we got closer and closer and closer to the move-in day, I just kinda realized that this was not the right fit for me personally,” he shared.



He then said that he’s currently back home in North Carolina, assuring everyone he’s still “on good terms” with CBS—the network that airs the series—as well as everyone involved with the show.

“I just wanted to let them know, and you all know that I am so, so, so thankful for this opportunity. It has been very life-changing,” he continued.

While he won’t be competing for the show’s $750,000 prize, he insisted he’ll still be tuning in to see his would-be competition battle it out.



“I am so freaking excited to watch the show tonight,” said Banks. “Oh my gosh, I am pumped! It’s gonna be a little bit of a different POV than going in the house as to being in my couch, so I will take that one thing at a time. But I want to say thank you all so much for your support. I appreciate each and every one of you, and let’s go Yash!”

Contestant Yash Patel was, seemingly, Banks’ replacement. A CBS rep, meanwhile, confirmed to USA Today that it was Banks’ decision to leave the show.

‘Big Brother’ Season 28 Cast Revealed

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Ahead of the premiere, CBS confirmed 14 of the Houseguests competing in Season 28.

Those names included Lyric Medeiros, Ashley Trail, Barrett Pfeiffer, Chuk Anyanwu, Drew Campbell, Haley Thogmartin, “RuPauls’ Drag Race” alum Jason De Puy, Kamu Kirk, La Trice Verrett, Mallory Aurichio, Melody Morris, Rome Seymour, Taylor Brown, and Yash Patel.

The premiere also introduced three additional players, with BB26 alum Angela Murray, “Survivor” star Rick Devens, and former “Big Brother” superstar Rachel Reilly all surprising the rest of the Housemates. Reilly’s arrival, however, was more of a joke—and she was booted from the game after falling into a volcano.

Her replacement will be revealed on the July 10 episode of the series.

“Big Brother” Season 28 continues on CBS.