Hallmark Fans Can Now Own Screen-Worn Outfits From Andrew Walker’s ‘Adventures in Love & Birding’ & Support Charity

Hallmark fans now have a chance to own a real piece of movie history. And help a worthy cause while they’re at it.

On Friday, July 10, Hallmark PR announced that screen-worn clothing from Andrew Walker film “Adventures in Love & Birding” through LuxAnthropy’s Movie & TV Fashion collection. Even better, 100% of the net proceeds will benefit Reach Out Worldwide (ROWW), a nonprofit that provides disaster relief around the world.

Honestly, this is one of those partnerships that just makes sense. Fans get the opportunity to bring home a memorable keepsake from a favorite movie, while every purchase helps support people in need. It seems like that’s a win for everyone involved.

But that’s not all, after a deep dive on the website, we learned several Hallmark movies are also listed. Yep, that means fans can shop outfits actually worn by some of their favorite Hallmark stars (i.e. Nikki DeLoach, Erin Krakow, and more).

Hallmark Teams Up With LuxAnthropy to Support Disaster Relief

In a joint Instagram post (seen above) shared with LuxAnthropy, Hallmark PR announced the new pieces, writing:

“Style meets purpose ✨ Give back by rocking outfits worn by your favorite Hallmark stars.”

The caption continued:

“Clothes from ‘Adventures in Love and Birding’ (pictured) are on sale now on LuxAnthropy Movie & TV Fashion. 100% of net proceeds benefit Reach Out WorldWide, a rapid response team providing critical aid to those affected by disaster areas.”

Hallmark also noted that there are “limited quantities available,” but added that shoppers can browse an “entire Hallmark movie collection.”

According to LuxAnthropy:

“Our Hallmark movie outfits capture the charm, romance, and timeless elegance seen in your favorite films. LuxAnthropy curates a collection of second-hand designer pieces and screen-worn fashion, offering fans the opportunity to bring cinematic style into their own wardrobes.”

Let’s be real, it’s not every day fans get the chance to buy wardrobe pieces that actually appeared in Hallmark movies. It seems like this collection offers something a little different than the typical TV memorabilia, especially because every purchase directly supports charity work.

Andrew Walker, Nikki DeLoach, Erin Krakow & More Pieces are Still Available

At the time of writing, several recognizable items were still available through the Hallmark collection.

Fans could purchase:

Yep, those are actual screen-worn items, making them especially appealing for longtime Hallmark collectors. Of course, Hallmark did warn that quantities are limited, so availability could change quickly as fans continue shopping.

Honestly, it seems like LuxAnthropy has created something that appeals to more than just collectors. Whether someone has a favorite Hallmark star or loves behind-the-scenes movie memorabilia. Or simply wants to support a charitable cause, there’s a little something for everyone in the collection.

Let’s be real, Hallmark has built a loyal fanbase over the years. And many viewers enjoy collecting items connected to the movies they love. Honestly, this partnership gives those fans a chance to own something truly unique. But they also know their purchase is helping fund a charity that could help others.

Yep, feel-good movies paired with a feel-good cause? It seems like that’s about as Hallmark as it gets.